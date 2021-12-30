The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. The process for applying has closed; The New Mexican received nearly 800 applications.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.

2021 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Ashley and Paul Margetson: $64

Wasana Martineau: $20

Delfin Martinez: $20

E.J. Martinez (in memory of Lala Martinez): $100

Ernest and Patricia Martinez: $200

Bill and Betsy Maxon: $200

Bill and Barbara McDonald: $100

Monroe Gallery of Photography: $250

Riette Mugleston: $100

J. David and Celina Ortiz (in memory of Seferino Ortiz): $100

Otero Consulting: $1,500

Carole Owens: $100

Evelyn Padilla (in Memory of Ernie Padilla, Mikki, Cristobal and Evie): $300

Milo Petty: $20

Meek Family: $100

Reside Home: $1,500

Trip Rothschild (The New Mexico Foundation's Laurel Fund): $200

Robin Rubel: $100

Suzie Sattell: $20

Maureen Shearer: $50

Sue Shelley: $20

Marja Springer: $100

Susanne Stauffer: $500

Thomas Stewart: $100

Susan Strang: $20

Joe Tapia: $10

Jim Terr: $25

Joe and Nancy Treat: $200

Carm Trujillo: $20

Henry Valdez: $5

Marie Vigil: $10

Karen Welch: $20

Bruce Weydemeyer and Charlotte Kinney: $250

Total: $6,324

Cumulative total: $237,100.71

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.