Who you’ve helped this year: A Santa Fe restaurant worker was struggling to pay her bills after being laid off. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her utilities, car payment and car insurance.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $2,200
Anonymous, in honor of Cora and Dick Archuleta: $250
Anonymous, in memory of Nancy Lewis: $250
Janet Graham and Jan Arsenault: $500
Rebecca Clay and John Bounds: $100
Mike and Karen Cooke: $150
Mike and Linda Hayden: $300
Ethel Hess: $75
Skippy + Gunney Horn: $75
TJ and Valerie Jones: $500
Nancy King, for John and Emma: $250
Stephen and Sue Knuth: $100
John Pen La Farge: $50
David Doty and Marina LaPalma: $100
Bob Butler and Bob Lowe: $200
Antoinette Villamil and Doug Lynam: $100
Anne Marsh and Hal Malchow: $2,500
Jim Martin: $250
Susan and Richard Martin, in honor of Leonard L. Fry: $250
Daniel Kosharek and Kristina Melcher, in memory of Rob Dean: $150
Karen and Ray Miller: $20
Steve Cantrell and Pasqual Nurod: $100
Peter and Emily: $300
Maryann and John Pound: $150
Daryl and Marilyn Proctor: $100
Melanie Barnes and Alex Quezada: $500
Kathleen Agnes Ritschel: $50
Dr. Philip and Maye Rivera: $150
Larry Roderick: $100
Scott and Susan Sheldon, in memory of Claire Lavallee Mosgofian: $100
Jo Beth and Erik Speyer: $100
Donna Kusewitt and John Thilsted: $200
Ann Vandielen: $250
Robert Lee Williams: $250
Total: $10,720
Cumulative total: $322,416.08
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.