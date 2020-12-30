Who you’ve helped this year: A Santa Fe restaurant worker was struggling to pay her bills after being laid off. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her utilities, car payment and car insurance.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,200

Anonymous, in honor of Cora and Dick Archuleta: $250

Anonymous, in memory of Nancy Lewis: $250

Janet Graham and Jan Arsenault: $500

Rebecca Clay and John Bounds: $100

Mike and Karen Cooke: $150

Mike and Linda Hayden: $300

Ethel Hess: $75

Skippy + Gunney Horn: $75

TJ and Valerie Jones: $500

Nancy King, for John and Emma: $250

Stephen and Sue Knuth: $100

John Pen La Farge: $50

David Doty and Marina LaPalma: $100

Bob Butler and Bob Lowe: $200

Antoinette Villamil and Doug Lynam: $100

Anne Marsh and Hal Malchow: $2,500

Jim Martin: $250

Susan and Richard Martin, in honor of Leonard L. Fry: $250

Daniel Kosharek and Kristina Melcher, in memory of Rob Dean: $150

Karen and Ray Miller: $20

Steve Cantrell and Pasqual Nurod: $100

Peter and Emily: $300 

Maryann and John Pound: $150

Daryl and Marilyn Proctor: $100

Melanie Barnes and Alex Quezada: $500

Kathleen Agnes Ritschel: $50

Dr. Philip and Maye Rivera: $150

Larry Roderick: $100

Scott and Susan Sheldon, in memory of Claire Lavallee Mosgofian: $100

Jo Beth and Erik Speyer: $100

Donna Kusewitt and John Thilsted: $200

Ann Vandielen: $250

Robert Lee Williams: $250

Total: $10,720

Cumulative total: $322,416.08

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.