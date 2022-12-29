The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of last week, the fund had already paid out just under $200,000 for this year’s applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $200
Aceves-London Family Fund: $1,000
Yaritza Martinez: $26.22
Robert and Rita Digneo: $207.56
FAC: $210
Dylan and Alexis Fuge: $750
Barbara Harrelson - In memory of Layne Vickers Smith: $50
Jack and MaryLou Davis Foundation: $5,000
Margaret Silver Jones - In memory of Marian Silver: $100
Just Fund: $2,500
Eslee Kessler - In memory of Meriom Kastner: $100
Lynn Miller: $102.56
In memory of Albert Nathanson: $100
In memory of Linda Batt: $102.56
Lydia Ortiz - In memory of Tom Ortiz, Jennifer Ortiz Vigil, and Christiano Ortiz Vigil: $100
B. Perkins: $102.56
Roger Peterson: $200
Paul II and Adella Romero - In memory of Paul III and Jerome Romero and James Gutierrez: $300
Shaggy Peak Fund: $1,000
Betty and Norbert - In memory of Franz and Waltraut: $100