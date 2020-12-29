The New Mexican
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $2,675
Richard Arens: $400
Olivia and Eliseo Armijo, in memory of Adam Gabriel Armijo: $150
Lori and Joseph Baros, in loving memory of Dora Baros: $200
Joseph and Laurie Canepa: $500
Kim Caylor, in memory of Kate Pittard and Brenda Stewart: $200
Roxanne and Andrew Connan: $250
Rebecca Chaiken and Cameron Counters: $100
Margaret Coxwell: $25
Kay Arlene Dunkley: $50
Brenda Edelson: $350
Patricia Feather: $200
Sarah Fleming: $300
Henry and Silvia Gonzales: $200
John Gregory: $250
Laurie Gunst: $1,000
Wendell and Harriett Harris: $100
Helen and William Hensley: $100
Patricia Jackunas: $100
Toby and Marjorie Johnson: $100
Donna Jones: $75
Richard Tyner and Pamela Kellett: $100
Jon Lellenberg: $100
Kim and Michael Lynch: $150
Jean Marrs: $100
Jeannette Martinez, in memory of Earl and Sarah Martinez: $50
Jeannette Martinez, in memory of George and Mary Ann Martinez: $50
Mary McElroy: $100
Frank and Joan Nordstrum: $150
Margaret Norton: $100
Beatrice Ortiz, in memory of Deborah J. Ortiz: $50
Kathleen Reyes: $50
Jerry Richardson: $150
Shirley B. Scott, MD: $100
Madeline Stark: $50
David Schoenbrun and Kearsley Stewart: $100
The Jonathan Blakey and Nanci Cartwright Charity Fund: $5,000
The Retired Book Club: $100
UCC Search Inc.: $100
Mary Ann Lundy and Donald Wilson: $150
Gordon and Judith Wilson: $250
Total: $14,325
Cumulative total: $311,696.08
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.