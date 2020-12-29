The New Mexican

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,675

Richard Arens: $400

Olivia and Eliseo Armijo, in memory of Adam Gabriel Armijo: $150

Lori and Joseph Baros, in loving memory of Dora Baros: $200

Joseph and Laurie Canepa: $500

Kim Caylor, in memory of Kate Pittard and Brenda Stewart: $200

Roxanne and Andrew Connan: $250

Rebecca Chaiken and Cameron Counters: $100

Margaret Coxwell: $25

Kay Arlene Dunkley: $50

Brenda Edelson: $350

Patricia Feather: $200

Sarah Fleming: $300

Henry and Silvia Gonzales: $200

John Gregory: $250

Laurie Gunst: $1,000

Wendell and Harriett Harris: $100

Helen and William Hensley: $100

Patricia Jackunas: $100

Toby and Marjorie Johnson: $100

Donna Jones: $75

Richard Tyner and Pamela Kellett: $100

Jon Lellenberg: $100

Kim and Michael Lynch: $150

Jean Marrs: $100

Jeannette Martinez, in memory of Earl and Sarah Martinez: $50

Jeannette Martinez, in memory of George and Mary Ann Martinez: $50

Mary McElroy: $100

Frank and Joan Nordstrum: $150

Margaret Norton: $100

Beatrice Ortiz, in memory of Deborah J. Ortiz: $50

Kathleen Reyes: $50

Jerry Richardson: $150

Shirley B. Scott, MD: $100

Madeline Stark: $50

David Schoenbrun and Kearsley Stewart: $100

The Jonathan Blakey and Nanci Cartwright Charity Fund: $5,000

The Retired Book Club: $100

UCC Search Inc.: $100

Mary Ann Lundy and Donald Wilson: $150

Gordon and Judith Wilson: $250

Total: $14,325

Cumulative total: $311,696.08

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.