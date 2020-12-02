Testimonial: "The generous donation provided to our household is appreciated so much more than I am able to express. … The pandemic has changed so much in our world." — Denise, a 2020 recipient of the Empty Stocking Fund
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Shirley Huber, Theresa and Marie Donnelly, William and Judith Laughlin, Nathalie Love, Mary Malkmus, Janet and Clarence Hougland, Gilbert & Maria Gonzales, Lynda and David Duncan, Roberta and William Richards, Donald and Mary Thompson: $291.96
Mary Sloan, Frederick and Galina Vigil, EL Ericson, Lisa Randall, Sylvia Claffey, Lorenzo and Lawrence Maes, Mr. and Mrs. Ross Roybal, Joe and Belen Marquez, Paul and Dolores Roybal, Charlotte Wright and Robin Rubel, Anne Davenport, Bonnie and Edward Larson, Amy and Russell McMillan: $263.89
Arnold and Ruth Valerio, in memory of departed family members: $100
Todd Van Dyke: $250
Sally Von Conta: $25
Katie Waldron: $100
Claire and Steven Weiner: $75
Rollin and Cheryl Whitman: $350
Shari Schumsky and Ronald Wieneke: amount not disclosed
Leah Popp and Barak Wolff: $500
Dewey Lederer and Diana Wolken: $250
Fred and Florence Wright: $200
Charlotte Wright: $200
Total: $2,605.85
Cumulative total: $104,177.68
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.