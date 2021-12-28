The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. The process for applying has closed; The New Mexican received nearly 800 applications.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.

2021 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

James and Elizabeth Roghair: $150

Mark and Lisa Brown: $100

Linda and Jim Ross: $200

Santa Fe Country Club Women's Golf Association (multiple donors): $1,830

Shaggy Peak Fund: $1,000

Maria Stennis (in memory of Thomas Maley): $100

Lori Stevens: $100

Jim and Ginny Tape: $100

Beatrice Trujillo (in memory of Leroy Trujillo, Juanita Trujillo and Cynthia Trujillo-Herrera): $500

Trish Vigil (in memory of the Browders): $50

William: $100

Jeffrey and Anne Weber: $200

Stan and Suzy Weiner: $500

Robert and Ann Wells: $150

Linda Williams: $100

Samantha Williams: $1,250

Charlotte Wright (in memory of my husband, Danny Wright): $250

Jake Barrow and Rosemary Zibart (in memory of Tanya Barrow): $100

Helga Ancona: $10

David and Jane Anderson: $250

Anonymous (in honor of the Guegan Family): $400

Anonymous (in memory of Joe Fernandez and Ernie Fernandez): $500

Anonymous (multiple donors): $6,449.51

Tina Bates: $20

Sue S. Baum: $250

Donald Benjamin and Emily Kimball: $300

Nancy Benkof and Paul Pletka: $250

Luana Berger: $100

Carmine Bianco: $20

Stuart Bluestone and Judy Naumburg: $200

Nancy Bovee: $20

The Brooks Children: $200

Gwynne Brooks: $250

Becky Brower: $20

Total: $16,019.51

Cumulative total: $221,604.71

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.