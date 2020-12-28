The New Mexican{/Byline}

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $1,800

Aaron and Esther V. Bartels, in memory of Paula-Archuleta-Carpenter: $100

Sallie Bingham, Merry Christmas to and in honor of Iona Ellsworth from Grandmother Sallie: $500

Mary and Bruce Black: $250

Karen Cox: $250

Joyce Davidson, in honor of Kate Fahy and Adam Davidson: $250

Joe and Nancy Dewbre, in memory of Shawn and Joshua Dewbre: $100

Lisa Phifer and Judy Gertz: $250

Beth Preble and Stephen Joseph, MD: $300

Louise Jaramillo and Paul Laudicina: $100

Randi Lowenthal: $150

Shaun Gilmore and Nick Merrick: $150

Mary and Timothy Mitchell: $250

Thomas and Rose Mott: $250

Bob Howard and Cherry Payne: $100

Mary Beth and Paul Pizzoli: $150

Donna and Jay Ralph: $100

Tricia Rosenberg: $100

Pat and Martha Simons: $150

Barbara Greene and Mark Stahl: $100

Lori Stevens: $100

Judy and Andy Winnegar: $200

Total: $5,700

Cumulative total: $297,371.08

