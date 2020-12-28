The New Mexican{/Byline}
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $1,800
Aaron and Esther V. Bartels, in memory of Paula-Archuleta-Carpenter: $100
Sallie Bingham, Merry Christmas to and in honor of Iona Ellsworth from Grandmother Sallie: $500
Mary and Bruce Black: $250
Karen Cox: $250
Joyce Davidson, in honor of Kate Fahy and Adam Davidson: $250
Joe and Nancy Dewbre, in memory of Shawn and Joshua Dewbre: $100
Lisa Phifer and Judy Gertz: $250
Beth Preble and Stephen Joseph, MD: $300
Louise Jaramillo and Paul Laudicina: $100
Randi Lowenthal: $150
Shaun Gilmore and Nick Merrick: $150
Mary and Timothy Mitchell: $250
Thomas and Rose Mott: $250
Bob Howard and Cherry Payne: $100
Mary Beth and Paul Pizzoli: $150
Donna and Jay Ralph: $100
Tricia Rosenberg: $100
Pat and Martha Simons: $150
Barbara Greene and Mark Stahl: $100
Lori Stevens: $100
Judy and Andy Winnegar: $200
Total: $5,700
Cumulative total: $297,371.08
