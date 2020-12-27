How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $920

Anonymous, from Grandpa, Jemima and Frenchie: $150

Paul and Ellen Biderman: $250

Bruce and Cynthia Bolene, Bolene Charitable Trust: $500

Richard T. Buffler and Christine B. Boss: $100

Frank Hoback and LaMerle Boyd: $200

Rabbi Martin Levy and Kaycee Canter-Levy: $120

Linda and Alan Clarke: $50

David Ginsberg Healthcare Consulting LLC: $250

John and Lucy Draper: $200

Karin Hall, in memory of Rene Barker: $100

Shelley and James Horn: $75

Ruth and Bob Howes: $500

Howley Insurance Inc.: $100

Peter Clout and Marlene Jackson: $500

Diane and John Jennings: $500

Joan Brooks Baker and Margeaux Klein, 221 Fund: $500

Eileen Joyce: $50

John and Helen Kennedy: $200

Robert and Irene Maldonado: $400

Gayatri and Tony Malmed: $250

Mares Realty: $200

Andrea and Dominic Martinez, in memory of Sarah Duran: $50

Peter and Kathy Mizrahi: $100

David and Joyce Mordhorst: $100

Nicoletta Munroe: $50

Mavis and Michael Murphey: $100

Janet Peacock: $250

Douglas Pfliger: $25

Precision Surveys Inc.: $500

Susan Radecki: $500

Cynthia and Robert Rinaldi: $100

Charles Harrington and Carmen Rodriguez: $100

Susan and Jose Rojas: $50

Roberto and Kathleen Ann Romero: $200

Ursula Sanders: $300

Marcia and Jeff Shaffer, in loving memory of our son, Luke Shaffer: $500

Barbara Sinha: $40

Tom and Carol Stephens: $300

Elisabeth Sykes: $500

Kyle and Mike Wheeler, in honor of Eric Wheeler and family: $300

Ann and Thomas Woodward, in memory of Barbara Morin: $100

Laura Brown and Richard Word: $200

Carol Wright: $200

Mel and Barbara Yost: $500

Total: $11,180

Cumulative total: $291,671.08

