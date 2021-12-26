The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. The process for applying has closed; The New Mexican received nearly 800 applications.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.
2021 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Velda Romero (in memory of Manuel and Kate Miera): $100
Julia B. Rose: $500
Peter Smith and Letitia Chambers: $25
Paul and Nancy Stanford: $100
Sunalei Stewart and Brooke Ahrendsen: $1,000
Patricia Taylor (in memory of Michael Agar): $500
Zoe Trimmer and family (in memory of Len): $200
Deborah J. Trouw, CFP (in honor of Elevation Financial Group clients): $2,500
Kimball and Sharyn Udall: $300
Dann Kelehan and Kim Washburn: $200
Bette Yozell and Richard Epstein: $100
Ellen Zieselman: $150
Ann Aceves: $1,000
Anonymous (multiple donors): $14,980
Anonymous (in memory of Roberta Montoya): $200
Anonymous (in memory of Etta and Nettie Gonzales): $100
Lynn and John Adams: $100
The Awesome Foundation of Santa Fe: $350
Stephanie Holscher Bear: $5,000
Eva and Edward Borins: $250
Michael D. Brady: $250
Valerie Brooker and Melvin Duncan: $200
Chris and Carol Calvert: $100
Yvonne Chambles: $800
Robert and Lois Chiarito: $300
Larry Clyde: $500
Sidney Coates: $100
Margo Cutler and Kevin McBride: $500
Joe H. Dewbre: $250
Kate Buckley and Steve Dichter: $250
Adrienne Digneo and Terry Knickerbocker: $100
Susan and Martin Dilger: $500
Kay Arlene Dunkley: $50
Total: $31,555
Cumulative total: $194,935.20
