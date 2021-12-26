The Empty Stocking Fund is a 40-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. The process for applying has closed; The New Mexican received nearly 800 applications.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000 but can be as much as $2,500 per household, depending on the need.

2021 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Velda Romero (in memory of Manuel and Kate Miera): $100

Julia B. Rose: $500

Peter Smith and Letitia Chambers: $25

Paul and Nancy Stanford: $100

Sunalei Stewart and Brooke Ahrendsen: $1,000

Patricia Taylor (in memory of Michael Agar): $500

Zoe Trimmer and family (in memory of Len): $200

Deborah J. Trouw, CFP (in honor of Elevation Financial Group clients): $2,500

Kimball and Sharyn Udall: $300

Dann Kelehan and Kim Washburn: $200

Bette Yozell and Richard Epstein: $100

Ellen Zieselman: $150

Ann Aceves: $1,000

Anonymous (multiple donors): $14,980

Anonymous (in memory of Roberta Montoya): $200

Anonymous (in memory of Etta and Nettie Gonzales): $100

Lynn and John Adams: $100

The Awesome Foundation of Santa Fe: $350

Stephanie Holscher Bear: $5,000

Eva and Edward Borins: $250

Michael D. Brady: $250

Valerie Brooker and Melvin Duncan: $200

Chris and Carol Calvert: $100

Yvonne Chambles: $800

Robert and Lois Chiarito: $300

Larry Clyde: $500

Sidney Coates: $100

Margo Cutler and Kevin McBride: $500

Joe H. Dewbre: $250

Kate Buckley and Steve Dichter: $250

Adrienne Digneo and Terry Knickerbocker: $100

Susan and Martin Dilger: $500

Kay Arlene Dunkley: $50

Total: $31,555

Cumulative total: $194,935.20

