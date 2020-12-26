How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org.
To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,700
Anonymous, in memory of Wayne Hayes: $250
Ed and Jane Baca: $25
Carl and Penny Baldwin: $100
Lisa Enfield and Paul Bardacke: $250
English and Bryan Bird: $200
Jim and Sue Daniel: $200
David and Lori Delgado: $250
Kate Buckley and Steven Dichter: $100
Edward Jiran and Frank Farrow: $250
Joleen and Joe Frank: $100
Jeff LaFlamme & The Misfit Toys: $98.41
Al and Maggie Leedom: $150
Randi Lowenthal: $250
Sam, Eileen and Daisy MacBarrett: $200
Mark: $2,000.21
Henry and Kristin Muchmore: $100
Judy and Jim Nelson-Moore: $100
Marilyn J. O’Brien: $300
Susan Tarman and Brian O’Keefe, in memory of loved ones: $150
Joe Padilla: $300
Dan, Carol and Shana Pava: $100
Bob and Janice Peters: $200
Carl and Karen Rago: $100
Jody Romero: $100
Carol Sanguinetti: $100
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor of Devi M. Schmidt: $250
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor of Sanjay Schmidt: $250
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor of Theresa Page: $100
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor of Ben Page family: $100
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor of Desha Scott: $100
Cathryn Schmidt, in honor Caleb Garver: $100
Herb and Marcia Smith: $100
Suzanne Smith: $150
Swanson & Krogdahl family: $100
Tina Ludutsky-Taylor and Allen Taylor: $250
The Teng-Levy family: $20
The Westen family: $500
Anna Vanderlaan: $500
Lyle York and Matthew Wilson, in memory of Eileen Goldwyn: $1,250
Total: $13,443.62
Cumulative total: $280,491.08
