The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of Friday, the fund had already paid out just under $200,000 for this year's applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $250
Anonymous: $50
Anonymous: $52.12
Anonymous: $50
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $300
Anonymous: $500
AAA Self Storage Company: $200
Jane E. Alderman: $50
Lynn Bickley: $100
Karleen Boggio-Montgomery: $100
Earl Molander and Ann Bremer, in honor of John and Suzanne Bremer: $100
Kathleen and James Brown: $1,000
Christina Bruce: $100
Jan and Tom Collett: $300
Cuddy & McCarthy LLP: $500
Linda Dewolf: $50
John and Cynthia Dobson: $400
Kay Arlene Dunkley: $50
Jonathan T. and Louise B. Fairbank: $500
John Gee and Kathy Kronenberg: $250
Annabelle Gutierrez, in memory of Ray Gutierrez: $100
Paul and Elinor Hoover: $204.81
Denise Johnson: $100
Margarita and Thomas Kintz: $100
Marsha McEuen and Steve Lewis: $500
Gayatri and Tony Malmed: $250
Ron D Mandelbaum: $500
Nancy and Gary Maner: $100
Lynn McKelvey and Glenn Dickter: $200
Martine Jore McLaughlin: $150
Troy K. and Carol A. Moore: $525
Lisa Moroz and Joy Berkley: $200
Michael and Mavis Murphy: $100
Tom and Gwen Paine Fund: $2,500
Doug and Christine Preston: $511.55
Lois and Bud Redding, in memory of Mary Brannen: $300