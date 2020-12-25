How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $4,800
Anonymous, in honor of the Lucero and Earle families: $750
David and Jane Anderson, in memory of Lucille and R.R. Martin: $200
Margaret Armstrong: $100
Jane Bates: $100
Ann Boggio-Montgomery: $100
Ted and Jamison Borek: $750
Sandra Bradley: $500
Diane Brooks, in honor of the Brooks children: $200
Catherine and Nicholas Carlozzi: $500
Gerard Davan: $100
Design Office: $150
Sharon Doye: $150
Daniel and Mary Ellen Duran: $50
Rick Franz: $100
Helen Garcia, in memory of Flavio Garcia: $100
Oneida Brooks and John Gummersall: $250
Sarah Hayes: $100
Tom and Janet Hirons: $200
Gayle Johnson, High Tower Advisors: $200
Scott and Rita Karns: $200
Kim Kurian Hiner & Greg Hiner Fund: $5,000
Bruce Weydemeyer and Charlotte Kinney: $250
Kathryn Leaken: $200
Eileen Mandel: $100
Geoffrey and Janet Marshall: $200
Moya Melody: $100
David Noble and Ruth Meria: $50
Lou Miller: $25
Sana Morrow, in honor of Q. Cook: $100
Tony and Olivia Musgrave, in memory of Elizabeth Musgrave Olson: $200
Robert Mathews and Sandra Ortiz: $300
Terry and Jane Otten: $100
Lee Rommel: $100
Leslie Shipman: $50
Philip Crump and Beverley Spears: $100
Bernie and Winky van der Hoeven: $200
Nancy and George Yankura: $100
Total: $16,775
Cumulative total: $267,047.46
