How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $4,800

Anonymous, in honor of the Lucero and Earle families: $750

David and Jane Anderson, in memory of Lucille and R.R. Martin: $200

Margaret Armstrong: $100

Jane Bates: $100

Ann Boggio-Montgomery: $100

Ted and Jamison Borek: $750

Sandra Bradley: $500

Diane Brooks, in honor of the Brooks children: $200

Catherine and Nicholas Carlozzi: $500

Gerard Davan: $100

Design Office: $150

Sharon Doye: $150

Daniel and Mary Ellen Duran: $50

Rick Franz: $100

Helen Garcia, in memory of Flavio Garcia: $100

Oneida Brooks and John Gummersall: $250

Sarah Hayes: $100

Tom and Janet Hirons: $200

Gayle Johnson, High Tower Advisors: $200

Scott and Rita Karns: $200

Kim Kurian Hiner & Greg Hiner Fund: $5,000

Bruce Weydemeyer and Charlotte Kinney: $250

Kathryn Leaken: $200

Eileen Mandel: $100

Geoffrey and Janet Marshall: $200

Moya Melody: $100

David Noble and Ruth Meria: $50

Lou Miller: $25

Sana Morrow, in honor of Q. Cook: $100

Tony and Olivia Musgrave, in memory of Elizabeth Musgrave Olson: $200

Robert Mathews and Sandra Ortiz: $300

Terry and Jane Otten: $100

Lee Rommel: $100

Leslie Shipman: $50

Philip Crump and Beverley Spears: $100

Bernie and Winky van der Hoeven: $200

Nancy and George Yankura: $100

Total: $16,775

Cumulative total: $267,047.46

