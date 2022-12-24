The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of Friday, the fund had already paid out just under $200,000 for this year's applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $153.68
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $300
Anonymous: $517
Anonymous: $2,000
Carol Armbruster and John Haynes: $200
Joan Brooks Baker and Margeaux Klein, 221 Fund at New Mexico Foundation: $250
Finn Brady, in honor of Lizzie Brady and her generous Christmas spirit: $100
Alan and Christine Capling: $100
Margret Carde and Richard Weinstein: $200
Denise Chase: $41.21
Matthew and Jocelyn Davis: $50
David Goodrich and Brian Clarke: $500
Wendell and Harriett Harris: $100
Allen Hartford: $125
David Henkel and Cleo Griffith: $250
Donna and John Herbrand, in memory of Kathy: $100
Donna and John Herbrand, in memory of Mel: $100
Ray and Dolores Herrera, in memory of Colette Herrera Tiner: $300
Dave and Liddy Holland: $250
In memory of Christopher Chavez: $100
Stella Lavadie: $50
Lynn, in memory of Larry and Jessie Waterman: $100