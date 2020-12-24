Who you've helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund bought new hearing aids for a girl after hers were destroyed in a car crash. 

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $7,580

Frances Sayre and Marc Beyer: $200

Christopher and Carol Calvert, in honor of Yolanda Vigil: $100

Janet Clow and David Cunningham: $500

Bee Zollo and Gary Ebersole: $200

Bette Yozell and Richard Epstein: $100

Michael and Anita Griego, in memory of Edward L. Griego: $100

Sheila Hartney: $300

Robert Glick and Jacquelyn Helin: $100

John and Linda Lambert, in memory of Lt. Cmdr. Dick Smith, U.S. Navy: $200

Christopher Leighton, in honor of Thea Gondek and Wendy Leighton: $50

Patricia McMahon: $250

Joan Murphy: $50

Mary Overpeck: $100

Nancy and Rosario Provenza: $100

Loyd and Connie Reifel: $250

Nancy Desiderio and Mike Sloane, in memory of Don Miller: $100

Ellen Zieselman, in honor of George LeBron: $100

Total: $10,380

Cumulative total: $250,272.46

