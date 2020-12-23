Who you've helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund paid the rent and utilities for a Santa Fe mother of three who was struggling to pay her monthly bills.  

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $3,950

Tracey Akers: $25

Victoria Amada: $200

Bellas Artes Ltd: $300

Michael Melody and Bonnie Binkert: $500

Alix Bjorklund: $50

Brindle Foundation, on behalf of Karen Rowell: $150

Barbara Chamberlin: $500

Halley Faust and Eve Cohen: $1,000

Tony Mathy and Cordelia Crane, in memory of Marissa Mathy-Zvaifler: $200

Jack and Marylou Davis: $2,000

Densmore Charitable Fund: $200

David and Peggy Feldt: $100

Francis and Marilyn Feltman: $100

Valerie Frost, in honor of our postal workers: $100

Ernestine and Melvin Hagman: $200

Hennelly Family Fund: $200

Gabrilla Hoeglund: $100

Hoffman-Bravy Charitable Foundation: $500

Ann Hosfeld: $100

M.M. Howe: $100

Deborah Odum-Hutchinson and Joseph Hutchinson: $50

Tom and Betsy Jones: $200

Dorothy and Plato Karayanis: $500

Joan and Ruben Lamarque: $200

Joyce Ice and Ronald Latimer: $50

Clarence and Loretta Lithgow, in memory of Claudine Lithgow, Daryl Lithgow and Joseph Craig Ripley: $300

Tony Lopez Jr., in memory of Antonio and Priscilla Lopez: $100

Elizabeth Martin: $250

Sylvia LaMar and Rod Mehling: $400

Audrey Miller: $2,000

Carolyn and Tom Minton: $250

Susy Moesch: $100

Allen Ogard: $100

Nino and Nancy Padilla: $50

Gerry Perrin: $100

Barbara and Christy Pittman: $100

Peter and Lucille Quintana: $300

Anna Richards: $100

MaryCay and Ward Russell: $100 

Meredith and Peter Tallas: $500

The Bachman Challener Family Charitable Giving Fund: $500

The Bull Ring: $300

The Milnes Family Charitable Fund: $1,000

Andrew Trujillo, in memory of Tillie M. Trujillo, never forgotten: $50

Gilbert Vigil: $100

Total: $18,275

Cumulative total: $239,892.46

