Who you've helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund paid the rent and utilities for a Santa Fe mother of three who was struggling to pay her monthly bills.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,950
Tracey Akers: $25
Victoria Amada: $200
Bellas Artes Ltd: $300
Michael Melody and Bonnie Binkert: $500
Alix Bjorklund: $50
Brindle Foundation, on behalf of Karen Rowell: $150
Barbara Chamberlin: $500
Halley Faust and Eve Cohen: $1,000
Tony Mathy and Cordelia Crane, in memory of Marissa Mathy-Zvaifler: $200
Jack and Marylou Davis: $2,000
Densmore Charitable Fund: $200
David and Peggy Feldt: $100
Francis and Marilyn Feltman: $100
Valerie Frost, in honor of our postal workers: $100
Ernestine and Melvin Hagman: $200
Hennelly Family Fund: $200
Gabrilla Hoeglund: $100
Hoffman-Bravy Charitable Foundation: $500
Ann Hosfeld: $100
M.M. Howe: $100
Deborah Odum-Hutchinson and Joseph Hutchinson: $50
Tom and Betsy Jones: $200
Dorothy and Plato Karayanis: $500
Joan and Ruben Lamarque: $200
Joyce Ice and Ronald Latimer: $50
Clarence and Loretta Lithgow, in memory of Claudine Lithgow, Daryl Lithgow and Joseph Craig Ripley: $300
Tony Lopez Jr., in memory of Antonio and Priscilla Lopez: $100
Elizabeth Martin: $250
Sylvia LaMar and Rod Mehling: $400
Audrey Miller: $2,000
Carolyn and Tom Minton: $250
Susy Moesch: $100
Allen Ogard: $100
Nino and Nancy Padilla: $50
Gerry Perrin: $100
Barbara and Christy Pittman: $100
Peter and Lucille Quintana: $300
Anna Richards: $100
MaryCay and Ward Russell: $100
Meredith and Peter Tallas: $500
The Bachman Challener Family Charitable Giving Fund: $500
The Bull Ring: $300
The Milnes Family Charitable Fund: $1,000
Andrew Trujillo, in memory of Tillie M. Trujillo, never forgotten: $50
Gilbert Vigil: $100
Total: $18,275
Cumulative total: $239,892.46
