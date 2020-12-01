The New Mexican
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Christine and R.G. Russell: $150
Elena Lamb, Jose & Susan Rojas, Gae Eisenhardt, Mary Martinez, Jerry Wertheim & Carol Clifford, Frederick & Galina Vigil, Louise Glenn and Tom Russo: $72
Jean H. Smith, in memory of Forrest Smith: $100
Jo Speer: $100
Patricia and Michael Sullivan: $200
The CaseyBecks: $50
The Cervantes and Irene Roybal Charitable Foundation: $5,000
The Golden Eye: $200
Donna Kusewitt and John Thilsted: $400
Chris and Gail Thomas: $100
Tom & Gwen Paine Fund: $1,000
Harrison and Hannah Trainor: $100
Joe and Nancy Treat: $100
Geraldine and Thomas Trezona: $100
Robert and Judith Tucker: $50
Russell and Elizabeth Tyldesley: $50
Kimball and Sharyn Udall: $500
Total: $8,272
Cumulative total: $101,571.83
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Empty Stocking donation site should have Paypal as a safe payment option to donate monies through, as giving CC info online is becoming more and more unsafe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.