How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Christine and R.G. Russell: $150

Elena Lamb, Jose & Susan Rojas, Gae Eisenhardt, Mary Martinez, Jerry Wertheim & Carol Clifford, Frederick & Galina Vigil, Louise Glenn and Tom Russo: $72

Jean H. Smith, in memory of Forrest Smith: $100

Jo Speer: $100

Patricia and Michael Sullivan: $200

The CaseyBecks: $50

The Cervantes and Irene Roybal Charitable Foundation: $5,000

The Golden Eye: $200

Donna Kusewitt and John Thilsted: $400

Chris and Gail Thomas: $100

Tom & Gwen Paine Fund: $1,000

Harrison and Hannah Trainor: $100

Joe and Nancy Treat: $100

Geraldine and Thomas Trezona: $100

Robert and Judith Tucker: $50

Russell and Elizabeth Tyldesley: $50

Kimball and Sharyn Udall: $500

Total: $8,272

Cumulative total: $101,571.83

reta saffo

The Empty Stocking donation site should have Paypal as a safe payment option to donate monies through, as giving CC info online is becoming more and more unsafe.

