Who you've helped this year: A disabled mother of two in Santa Fe didn't have enough money to pay her utilities. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her catch up on her electricity and water bills.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,600
Anonymous, in memory of Thelma Martin Brownlee: $100
Alison Amann: $200
Michael and Jayma Delaney: $50
Stephen and Karen Durkovich: $500
Walter and Peggy Eddy: $229.79
Barbara and Robert Gallatin: $200
Bonny and Byron Goldstein: $200
Ricky Tovim and Byron Gross: $250
Julia Maicki, in memory of Henry Maicki: $100
Jim and Anne Maloney: $250
Meghan Winter and Gabriel Mead: $100
Mr. and Ms. Bill Butler Mednick, in honor of Uschi and Bill Butler: $50
Betsy and Steven Robeson: $200
Edward J. Massart and Roberta Scott: $50
Susanne Stauffer: $150
Ellen Taylor, in memory of Mike Agar: $500
Terrell and Hanneke White, in memory of Mike and Helen Cerletti: $250
Total: $6,979.79
Cumulative total: $190,677.46
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.