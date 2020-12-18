Who you've helped this year: A disabled mother of two in Santa Fe didn't have enough money to pay her utilities. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her catch up on her electricity and water bills.  

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $3,600

Anonymous, in memory of Thelma Martin Brownlee: $100

Alison Amann: $200

Michael and Jayma Delaney: $50

Stephen and Karen Durkovich: $500

Walter and Peggy Eddy: $229.79

Barbara and Robert Gallatin: $200

Bonny and Byron Goldstein: $200

Ricky Tovim and Byron Gross: $250

Julia Maicki, in memory of Henry Maicki: $100

Jim and Anne Maloney: $250

Meghan Winter and Gabriel Mead: $100

Mr. and Ms. Bill Butler Mednick, in honor of Uschi and Bill Butler: $50

Betsy and Steven Robeson: $200

Edward J. Massart and Roberta Scott: $50

Susanne Stauffer: $150

Ellen Taylor, in memory of Mike Agar: $500

Terrell and Hanneke White, in memory of Mike and Helen Cerletti: $250

Total: $6,979.79

Cumulative total: $190,677.46

