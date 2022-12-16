The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
As of Friday, the fund had already paid out just under $137,000 for this year's applicants.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $103.94
Anonymous: $300
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $250
Anonymous: $250
Anonymous: $102.56
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $250
Kathy Adelsheim and Laurel Awishus: $1,250
Arthur and Donna Bailey: $204.81
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma: $116
Ellen and Paul Biderman: $250
Steve and Adrienne Bing: $100
Jim and Paula Burdelski: $200
Julie Canepa: $100
Bernard E. Cawley: $500
Anne Chognard and James Ammerman: $250
Allison Dellinger and John Hortestine: $500
Constance Deschamps, in honor of grandsons Tom Leonard, Russ Leonard and Egan Deschamps: $150
Sharon L. Doye: $100
Stephen and Anne Farber: $204.81
Pam Harper and Jack Fuchs: $75
Johanna and Patrick Gilligan: $300
William and Adele Glaser: $250
Elizabeth Gutierrez and Richard Schoegler: $511.55
Sue Harshbarger: $100
Sarah Hayes: $100
Shelley and Jim Horn: $82.11
Julia Hunkins: $75
Roger and Diane Joyce: $100
Larry H. and Linda M. Kehoe: $50
Edward and Cynthia Kleiner: $102.56
Phil and Ellen Kohl, in honor of Kate Sallah: $35
Thomas Lauer: $100
James C. Leopold: $100
Dr. Charles McCanna and Sue Ann Snyder: $100
Mary and Timothy Mitchell: $255.93
David James Mordhorst: $200
Notre Dame Club of Northern New Mexico: $150
Allen Ogard: $100
Dan and Carol Pava: $100
Julia Rose: $1,000
Santa Fe Workshops Inc.: $375
Donna Kusewitt and John Thilsted: $250
Martin A. Valdez, in memory of Margarita Valdez Stehle: $100
Edward and Evelyn Velie: $100
Steve Weiner, in memory of Claire Ulam Weiner: $300
Jim and Helen Whitfill, in memory of Julie, Chris and Jacqueline Whitfill: $500
Charlotte Wright, in memory of Daniel Wright: $260