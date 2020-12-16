Testimonial: "Saying 'Thank you all' hardly seems like enough for all you've done for me." — Patricia, a 2020 recipient of the Empty Stocking Fund  

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,000

Anonymous, in honor of the Guegan family: $400

David and Karen Blazosky: $100

Joy Crandall: $500

Dan and Leslie Davidson: $100

Mary and Steve Elliott: $400

David Henkel and Cleo Griffith: $500

Susie Hart, in memory of Sallie Wagner: $100

Reba and Gary Johnson: $250

Elmer and Judy Leslie: $100

Rob Lipscomb: $250

Tim and Dotti Merrigan, in memory of Olive Schmeling: $150

Ed Massart and Bobbie Scott: $100

Kimberly and Jim Taylor: $250

The Kaufmans: $100

VivaVida Masks: $100

Janislee and Bill Wiese: $100

Total: $5,500

Cumulative total: $182,287.67

