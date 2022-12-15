The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $250
Anonymous: $50
Anonymous: $255.93
Anonymous: $102.56
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $250
Margaret Armstrong: $200
Wayne and Karen Barnes: $500
Dorsey Bethune: $200
Joseph and Laurie Canepa: $300
John and Lucy Draper - In Memory of Mary and Chalotte: $100
Jacquie and Dave Duchane: $400
Lou Anne and Robert C. Finley: $50
R. Jay and Nancy Fries: $100
Diane and David Gorcyca: $255.93
The Haught Girls - In loving memory of our folks, Nila and Earl Haught: $250
Kermit and Wendy Hill: $102.56
Scott and Rita Karns: $200
Lynn F. Lee: $51.43
Ann L. MacVicar: $75
Charles McCabe: $100
Ruth Meria and David Noble: $100
In honor of Rose Miller: $100
Mac and Josie Ozelton: $100
Philip Pachoda and Mary Kelley - In honor of John and Suzanna Bremer: $100
Casey and Kristin Ryan: $150
Leslie Kendal Smith: $200
Lynne Spivey - In honor of Richard Buffler's Birthday: $25