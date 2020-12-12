Who you've helped this year: Car repairs caused a 50-year-old Española woman to fall behind on rent. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her pay her rent and electric bill.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $900
Patricia Assimakis: $100
Lars and Lynn Balck: $500
Hannah and David Burling: $250
Sidney Coates: $100
Dede Collins and Dennis Cooper: $500
Paula and Neal Devitt: $200
Georgia and Jud Fischel: $100
Gabriela Gomez: $5
Elizabeth and Ned Harris: $1,000
Tom and Rose Himrod, in memory of Bob and Jane Himrod: $200
Jack Kinzie, in honor of Karin Kinzie: $500
Nancy Mammel: $5,000
Tim and Ann Maxwell: $100
Laura and Andrew Montoya: $200
Jim Porter: $500
Eileen Gill and Kevin Pruitt: $250
Lois and Bud Redding: $250
Tom and Barbara Thomas: $100
Total: $10,755
Cumulative total: $163,767.67
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.