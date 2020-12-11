Who you've helped this year: An Española man fell behind financially after developing a medical condition that prevented him from working. The Empty Stocking Fund helped him pay his rent, water and electricity bills.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $4,650
Anonymous, in memory of Nettie and Etta Gonzales: $50
Anonymous, in honor of Powers, Cody and Krump families: $40
Ashley and Grant Alexander, in honor of Ann Sacks: $100
Donna Bailey: $200
Jim and Bette Bradbury, in memory of Tino Gonzales: $250
Geralyn Budenholzer White: $50
Bob and Karen Copeland: $150
Eudice and Les Daly, in memory of Bunny Claiborne: $300
Dan Murray and Kim Davis, in memory of Donna Murray: $250
Carol Delage: $250
David Dennedy-Frank, in memory of Diane Dennedy-Frank: $100
David Elder, in honor of Rick Franz: $1,000
Frank and Marcia Falcone: $100
Steve McConnell and Shirley Fiske, in memory of Ron Rinker: $500
Carol Moder and Brewster Fitz: $500
John and Debbie Goeller: $100
Gail Grimes and Mark Greenberg: $150
Stephanie Greene, in memory of John Mattson: $200
Allen Hartford: $150
Hal Logsdon and Gordon Hawthorne, in memory of Greg Logsdon: $300
John Herrera: $100
Sheela Hewitt: $100
Richard Hild and Ronald Hicks: $300
Tom and Lynda Kellahin: $500
Linda Kissko: $50
Brett Kokinadis: $100
George and Bonnie Kopp: $100
Dr. Bob and Kim Larsen: $250
Mary and Jean Levesque, in memory of Grace Geraci: $100
Paula Lozar: $50
Matthew and Cheryl Maloney, in memory of Maureen and Michael Maloney: $100
Barbara and Bill McDonald: $100
Beverly and Mike Morris: $500
Mark and Barbara Mortier: $35
Judy Mosher, in memory of Marylou Butler: $100
Mary Nenno: $100
Robert and JoAnn Ortega: $250
Carmel and Jim Owens: $500
Patricia Blevens and Bruce Parrish: $100
James Koster and Mary Peterson: $1,750
Pamela Quay: $100
Reside Home LLC: $250
Julia Rose: $500
Alan Shapiro: $100
Denise and Tom Shreeve: $50
Erik and Anne Sikes: $100
Andrea Slade: $75
Melitta Cutright and James Smith: $300
Paul and Nancy Stanford: $100
Kimberley Sweet: $200
Richard and Kim Tate: $100
The Berendzen family: $100
The Brownstrum family: $100
Ingrid Tyson, in memory of Hugo Tyson: $100
Jeff and Anne Weber: $500
Dallett Norris and Bill Wesbrooks, in memory of Alice Fleischer: $500
Jerry Zollars: $100
Total: $17,850
Cumulative total: $153,012.67
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.