Who you've helped this year: A Pecos couple couldn't afford to repair their hot water heater and furnace. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them make the necessary repairs.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $2,205
Anonymous, in memory of Wilbert Anderson: $150
Joe and Gwynne Brooks: $250
Matthew Mawby and Elizabeth Caldwell: $50
David Goodrich and Brian Clarke: $250
Valerie Brooker and Melvin Duncan: $200
Sue Breslauer and Norm Flax, in honor of Tarrie Burnett: $100
Stephanie Duran and Doug Frost: $250
Byron and Hilary Gangnes: $250
Janis Gonzales: $100
Stephen and Claudia Inoue: $250
Linda Jackson: $250
Brenda and Michael Jerome: $100
Mark and Stephanie Konda, in memory of Elizabeth Olson: $50
William and Elizabeth Miller: $200
Cheryl and Kelley Nace: $100
Christi Offutt: $1,250
Gloria and Tom Quaid: $100
Christine Remy: $100
Elizabeth Rivera-Dirks: $200
Daniel and Alicia Romero: $50
Susan and David Rule: $200
Katrin Smithback, in honor of Doroth Day: $300
Total: $6,955
Cumulative total: $135,162.67
