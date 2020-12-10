Who you've helped this year: A Pecos couple couldn't afford to repair their hot water heater and furnace. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them make the necessary repairs.  

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors may choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, furniture, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,205

Anonymous, in memory of Wilbert Anderson: $150

Joe and Gwynne Brooks: $250

Matthew Mawby and Elizabeth Caldwell: $50

David Goodrich and Brian Clarke: $250

Valerie Brooker and Melvin Duncan: $200

Sue Breslauer and Norm Flax, in honor of Tarrie Burnett: $100

Stephanie Duran and Doug Frost: $250

Byron and Hilary Gangnes: $250

Janis Gonzales: $100

Stephen and Claudia Inoue: $250

Linda Jackson: $250

Brenda and Michael Jerome: $100

Mark and Stephanie Konda, in memory of Elizabeth Olson: $50

William and Elizabeth Miller: $200

Cheryl and Kelley Nace: $100

Christi Offutt: $1,250

Gloria and Tom Quaid: $100

Christine Remy: $100

Elizabeth Rivera-Dirks: $200

Daniel and Alicia Romero: $50

Susan and David Rule: $200

Katrin Smithback, in honor of Doroth Day: $300

Total: $6,955

Cumulative total: $135,162.67

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.