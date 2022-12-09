The Empty Stocking Fund is a 41-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.
2022 goal: $375,000
This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard’s House and a private individual.
Gerard’s House is a safe place in Santa Fe for grieving children, teens and families, where healing happens through acceptance and peer support. When a child or teenager experiences the death of a parent or other loved one, the nonprofit is there with free grief support services and has been since 1997.
Because so many families experience barriers when they need grief support, Gerard’s House focuses on reaching the city’s most vulnerable grieving youth — kids who have immigrated from war-torn and impoverished regions, kids coping with homelessness and kids who have attempted suicide.
Services include 28 weekly peer grief support groups, a mobile unit, suicide-prevention programs, individual sessions, a summer camp, crisis response services, and support for parents and caregivers, all free of charge and bilingual for youth ages 3 to 21 who have experienced life-changing loss, such as the death of a parent or other loved one. The organization also offers seven weekly grief support groups for adults in English and Spanish.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M., 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
