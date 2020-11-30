Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make tax-deductible donations online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. To contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Christine and R.G. Russell: $150
Gregory & Laurie Baker, Anna Vanderlaan, Peyton & James Auerbach, Linda & Jeromuir Trujillo, Gary Dellapa & Juliana Walsh, Charlotte Wright, Ann MacVicar, Robert Harris & MaryJo Lane, and NCP Love: $218.50
Tony and Sarah Sawtell: $100
Karen Schmidt: $250
Marguerite and Jack Seigel: $200
Seventh Ray Skin Care: $100
William Siegal: $500
Ken and Martha Simonsen: $100
Mary Singleton, in memory of Judith Hert: $100
Peter and Denise Sisler: $100
Daniel Smith: $300
Jean H. Smith, in memory of Charles Batts: $100
Sandra Sparks: $500
Jo Speer: $100
Thomas and Hendrika Spier: $250
Joyce and Maria Spray: $50
Eila Stevens: $200
Debbie and Bob Stone: $500
Michael and Martina Sullivan: $200
Kimberley Sweet: $100
Total: $4,118.50
Cumulative total: $93,299.83
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.