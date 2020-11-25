The Empty Stocking Fund is a decades-old project of the Santa Fe New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
Volunteer of the day: "I volunteer because when people need help, our community wants to answer. That answer is often the Empty Stocking Fund," said Linda, a longtime volunteer.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $31,621.36
Anonymous, in memory of Senta Hoge: $250
Anonymous, in memory of Emily Krauz: $250
Anonymous, in honor of all of U.S.: $1,500
Anonymous, in memory of Russell Zickler: $250
Ron and Cate Adams: $250
Edward Angus: $150
Alicia Arany: $100
Laurie Archer: $50
Paul Bachicha: $400
Sandra and Burck Bailey: $50
Abe and Dorothy Baldonado: $100
Laura and Steven Barnett: $50
Steve and Adrienne Bing: $150
Charles Aldrich and Susan Bloch: $100
Elizabeth Boeckman: $50
Gino Brazil, in memory of Angie Brazil: $75
Diane Brooks, in memory of Kenneth Brooks: $150
Susan and Douglas Brown: $500
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Butler, in memory of John Bailey: $100
Total: $36,146.36
Cumulative total: $36,146.36
