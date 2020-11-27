Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and provide a Social Security number or Individual Tax Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.
To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Zoe Gayl: $100
Nancy Gehman: $300
Suzanne and Norman George: $500
Josephine and Matthew Geyer: $100
Jennifer Pruett and Kennan Girdner: $150
Marvin Godner: $100
Dielica Gold: $5
Anne Wheelock Gonzales, in memory of Ernesto R. Gonzales: $100
Barbara and Philip Gudwin: $150
Gerald and Diane Gulseth: $250
Ernie and Laura Gutierrez: $300
Cat Scheibner and Carrie Haag: $100
Sara and Dick Haber: $250
James and Patricia Hagan: $250
Bob and Marian Haight: $250
Happy Huskies Giving Fund: $50
Robert Zahary and Margaret Hartman: $200
Jen and Tom Harwood: $100
Pat and Dick Hawkins: $200
Hill Associates: $100
Shirley Melis Hirsch: $250
E. Franklin and Shirley Hirsch: $250
Bernhard Holzapfel: $250
Pamela Hyde: $100
Total: $4,405
Cumulative total: $68,516.36
