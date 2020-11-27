Who it helps: Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the Empty Stocking Fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and provide a Social Security number or Individual Tax Identification Number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2020 goal: $275,000

This holiday charity project of The New Mexican began in 1981 and is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can choose to remain anonymous.

To provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Zoe Gayl: $100

Nancy Gehman: $300

Suzanne and Norman George: $500

Josephine and Matthew Geyer: $100

Jennifer Pruett and Kennan Girdner: $150

Marvin Godner: $100

Dielica Gold: $5

Anne Wheelock Gonzales, in memory of Ernesto R. Gonzales: $100

Barbara and Philip Gudwin: $150

Gerald and Diane Gulseth: $250

Ernie and Laura Gutierrez: $300

Cat Scheibner and Carrie Haag: $100

Sara and Dick Haber: $250

James and Patricia Hagan: $250

Bob and Marian Haight: $250

Happy Huskies Giving Fund: $50

Robert Zahary and Margaret Hartman: $200

Jen and Tom Harwood: $100

Pat and Dick Hawkins: $200

Hill Associates: $100

Shirley Melis Hirsch: $250

E. Franklin and Shirley Hirsch: $250

Bernhard Holzapfel: $250

Pamela Hyde: $100

Total: $4,405

Cumulative total: $68,516.36

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.