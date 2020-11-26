It's that time of year again. And not a minute too soon.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a decades-old project of The Santa Fe New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs through the generosity of community members who offer financial assistance to others they don't know and may never meet.
The Empty Stocking Fund usually punctuates the newspaper's efforts to help the community it serves. But The New Mexican also played a role in the Empty Pantry Fund earlier this year, part of an effort to help those who struggled to buy food after the pandemic struck the Northern New Mexico economy. For the next several weeks, readers will see the progress of the fund, read the names of some of its donors and meet volunteers who help make it work. Occasionally, we'll also tell the story of those the fund has benefitted.
This year's goal is to raise $275,000 to help people in a community that understands — this year more than most — that we're all in it together.
Volunteer of the day: "I felt compelled to be part of the Empty Stocking Fund because I know many people in our community that have benefitted from funds from this generous initiative," said Marcos Zubia, director of development for Esperanza Shelter.
Who it helps: Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2020 goal: $275,000
This holiday charity project of The New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Julie Canepa: $250
Marjorie Carlson: $100
William and Elaine Clelland: $250
Jim and Mary Coffman, in memory of Patricia Dean: $100
Jinx and Bruce Connell: $1,000
Covington Family Fund: $20,000
Susan and Ken Crawford: $150
Patrick and Barbara Culbert: $200
Patricia Marcus Curtis and Robert Curtis, in memory of Arnold and Lorlee Tenenbaum: $2,500
Sarah Daly: $200
Greg, Vonda and Max Davis: $50
Neal Denton: $5
John and Cynthia Dobson: $400
Lowell and Rosalind Doherty: $200
Dan and Camille Donoghue, in memory of George Pisk: $100
Sanjiv and Sujatha Doreswamy: $60
Brian Braa and Andy Eiseman: $500
Steve and Anne Farber: $200
Patricia and Gary Ferguson: $100
Laraine Ferguson: $100
Astrid and Peter Fieger: $300
Dorothy & Dwight Finkel, Dorothy and Dwight Finkel Charitable Fund: $500
Barbara Fix: $200
MaryJoy Ford: $250
Sarah Fritz, in memory of Theodore Fritz: $250
Total: $27,965
Cumulative total: $64,111.36
