ROCK HILL, S.C. — For her most recent rally in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren chose Clinton College, a historically black institution in this racially diverse city. Her campaign handed out signs reading, “African Americans With Warren.” And in smaller print: “Black issues are American issues.”
But when Warren looked out at the audience, she saw mostly white faces. The view reflected perhaps her biggest political challenge as she seeks the Democratic presidential nomination: adding black voters to her base of support.
African Americans were critical to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton winning competitive primary contests and capturing the nomination. Like those earlier candidates, Warren faces multiple rivals who may splinter the electorate this winter, and running up the vote margin in predominantly black areas could once again deliver troves of delegates needed for the nomination.
While Warren is rising in polls thanks to support among liberals, women, young people and college-educated whites, black voters, who are the most essential part of the traditional Democratic coalition, have yet to embrace her in large numbers.
“I just think people don’t know her yet,” said Kim Ume, 51, who came to see Warren in Rock Hill. But Ume, like some other black admirers here, was hopeful: “All she needs to do is put herself in front of people.”
Part of Warren’s challenge is that her leading rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, appears to have strong support among black Democrats, which could help him in delegate-rich states with heavily black districts like the Carolinas, Texas and Virginia that hold early primaries. Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, the two leading black Democrats in the race, are also courting African American voters.
But more broadly, Warren is running an ideologically left-wing campaign and basing her appeal on policy proposals more so than long-standing relationships and endorsements. Sen. Bernie Sanders ran a similar campaign in 2016 and lost black voters in landslides to Hillary Clinton, who was well-known among them and had key allies among black leaders, most importantly Obama. Warren has several months to build ties, of course, but many black voters measure political relationships in years, not months.
“I’ve heard very little about her,” Charles Rodgers, 57, said after leaving a library in downtown Columbia. He said he had not yet paid close attention to the primary race, given the size of the field.
The clear deficit with black votes stands out in part because, on so many other fronts, Warren is excelling. She is now running closely with Biden in polls in the first two states to vote, Iowa and New Hampshire, where the electorate is largely white. She is well positioned to navigate the rushing political waters of impeachment, having called for the House to begin an inquiry for months. And the sizable crowd in Rock Hill, which her campaign put at 1,400, was another sign of the palpable interest in her candidacy.
At the same time, the largely white audience was only the latest sign that she still has a long way to go in increasing her support among black voters. Six weeks earlier, when she held a rally in Aiken, S.C., the crowd that turned out was also predominantly white.
Asked recently about her limited support among black voters, Warren refrained from offering a political analysis. Instead, she ticked off a number of policy issues that are important to African American communities, and that she has plans to address, such as housing and maternal mortality.
“The way I see this is that African American women have really been the backbone of the Democratic Party for generations now,” Warren said as she spoke with reporters. “They get out there and they fight for people. And what I’m doing is showing up and trying to talk to people about why I’m in this fight.”
Interviews with black voters at Warren’s rally in Rock Hill and elsewhere in South Carolina showed the steepness of the challenge she faces in spreading the word about her candidacy — but also the enthusiasm she generates among voters whom she has been able to reach.
After attending worship services at Zion Baptist Church in downtown Columbia on a recent Sunday, Ty Washington, 66, said he favored Biden, citing his experience and his time in the Obama administration. He was not drawn to Warren in the same way.
“I like her ideas, but she doesn’t come across as strong to me,” he said. “And it’s not her being a woman, because I can deal with women rulers. It’s something about her that just does not resonate with me, because she speaks well, she talks well, but she doesn’t have that strength that I think we need in a presidential candidate.”
Denise Hodges, 63, Washington’s cousin, also favored Biden. “I never followed her as close as I’ve been following him,” she said. “Because we’ve been seeing him, we’re used to him, so we’re comfortable.”
Asked who he liked in the 2020 race, the Rev. Israel Gist, an associate minister at the church, quickly offered a name: Biden. Then he offered another. “What’s her name? Warren?” he said. “She’s coming along pretty well.”
But he immediately quickly flagged a concern. “I don’t think pushing ‘Medicare for All’ is a winning strategy,” he said, referring to her support of a single-payer health care system, a key difference between her and Biden.
Warren is making a concerted effort to build relationships with black leaders.
“Every couple of weeks, she’ll call just out of nowhere,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who has yet to endorse a candidate. When Sharpton became a grandfather late last year, Warren was quick to offer congratulations. And last month, when Sharpton received an award and gave a speech at the annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in Washington, he immediately received a text from Warren.
“She’s the only one that does that,” he said. “Friends of mine didn’t text.”