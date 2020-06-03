After an impressive victory in which she defeated six rivals for the 3rd Congressional District's Democratic nomination, Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez says she's not about to rest easy.
In an interview several hours after winning Tuesday's Democratic primary, Leger Fernandez said she isn't "taking anything for granted" and will continue campaigning aggressively into November.
"I’m going to do what I did in the primary," Leger Fernandez said. "I focused on our race and our vision and the experience that I was bringing to the office, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do in the general. We are going to continue to talk about the issues that clearly the voters cared about, whether they were in Roosevelt County or in Santa Fe County or San Miguel County."
During the primary season, Leger Fernandez rode a wave of influential endorsements from Democratic groups in Washington, D.C., and weaved a campaign narrative that touched on her deep New Mexico roots. She'll focus on a variety of issues during the run-up to November's general election, including climate change, health care, education and the economy.
But to reach this point, Leger Fernandez, who had more than 41 percent of the vote according to unofficial totals Wednesday, had to withstand a challenge from her top competitor, former CIA agent Valerie Plame, whose candidacy received national attention and plenty of financial backing.
Plame, who had 24 percent of the vote, declined an interview request Wednesday. Instead, her campaign provided a link to a concession speech she posted on her Facebook page, thanking her supporters and asking them to back Leger Fernandez in the general election during the ongoing viral pandemic.
"It’s up to all of us to take every action possible to help New Mexico rebound from this crisis, and that starts with supporting Teresa Leger Fernandez," she said. "We are both Democrats, we share similar values, and we understand that President Trump won’t give us the necessary resources to rebuild our economy and our health if we don’t fight for it with fierce compassion."
State Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, finished third in the race with 13 percent; Santa Fe-area District Attorney Marco Serna had 8.3 percent of the vote, according to unofficial totals.
The 3rd Congressional District is considered by political experts to be a safe Democratic win, but Leger Fernandez still doesn't know who her opponent will be.
As Santa Fe County struggled to count ballots into Wednesday, Santa Fe engineer and staunch pro-gun advocate Alexis Johnson was leading former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya by about 1,000 votes early Wednesday evening in the three-person GOP primary. But perhaps thousands of absentee ballots remain uncounted.
On Wednesday morning, the Republican Party of New Mexico and Montoya said the race was still too close to call, and a District Court judge on Wednesday granted the Santa Fe County clerk's request to extend the deadline for delivering election returns to Saturday.
Johnson did not return a phone call or multiple emails requesting comment, but Montoya wasn't giving up and even speculated on what it might take to compete with Leger Fernandez this fall.
If Montoya does win the GOP primary and faces Leger Fernandez, he said he believes he has a chance to win by appealing to what he said is Northern New Mexico's love of guns and opposition to abortion in a district with many Roman Catholics.
He said he also intends to leverage his political connections after a career as a public servant in down-ticket offices.
Leger Fernandez won decisive victories in many of the district’s most populous counties, including Santa Fe, Sandoval, San Juan and San Miguel, and lost only three counties. Plame secured a narrow victory in Los Alamos County, while Sanchez won Rio Arriba and Mora counties.
It was nowhere near enough to beat back Leger Fernandez, who won almost the entire district, which spans the breadth of the northern portion of New Mexico and also includes a small piece of Bernalillo County.
The bulk of Leger Fernandez’s support came from Santa Fe and Sandoval counties. Those two alone accounted for nearly 18,000 votes with 90 percent of precincts reporting results Wednesday. That's more than 52 percent of her overall support.
“For a Republican to win the 3rd Congressional District would be a very uphill political battle," said pollster Brian Sanderoff. "Teresa Leger Fernandez is a pretty good candidate, and she demonstrates a convincing victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary against some excellent candidates."
