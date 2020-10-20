Early voting statewide for the Nov. 3 general election will continue through Oct. 31.
The main early voting site in Santa Fe County is at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on West Marcy Street. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Voters also may register to vote through Oct. 31 in person at the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office, but they must cast their early ballot at the convention center. The clerk's office is open for voter registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Alternate voting sites in Santa Fe County, open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 31, include:
- Abedon Lopez Community Center, 155A Camino de Quintana in Santa Cruz
- Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road in Santa Fe
- Town of Edgewood Administrative Office, 171A N.M. 344 in Edgewood
- Max Coll Corridor Community Center, 16 Avenida Torreon in Eldorado
- County Satellite Office in Pojoaque, 5 W. Gutierrez, Suite 9, in Pojoaque Pueblo Plaza
- Santa Fe County Fair Building, 3229 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe
- Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive in Santa Fe
Tuesday was the last day for voters in New Mexico to request an absentee ballot online. Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off in a box outside the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office, 100 Catron St., or at any early voting or Election Day polling site.
The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters returning absentee ballots by mail send their ballot no later than Oct. 27 to ensure it arrives by Election Day.
For more information about early voting, absentee voting or same-day voter registration, visit the county clerk's website at santafecountynm.gov/clerk or call 505-986-6280.
