Tape on the floor at St. John's United Methodist Church directed voters where to stand.
Voting booths were spread farther apart than usual, and Plexiglass partitions separated poll workers from voters at a sign-in station.
Everyone was wearing face masks.
Other than these measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tuesday morning was like any other primary election morning at the church on Old Pecos Trail. Voters trickled in to cast their ballot or drop off an absentee ballot, and people holding signs stood out on the sidewalk, campaigning for their candidates.
Some folks who had hoped to vote were turned away by a precinct judge who said they weren't registered with one of the three major parties — Democratic, Republican or Libertarian — and therefore ineligible to cast a ballot in New Mexico's closed primaries.
Tuesday was the state's first election since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While county clerks and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver had urged people to vote by mail using absentee ballots to prevent crowds at the polls on election day, many in Santa Fe still opted to vote in person.
By about 8:30 a.m., 37 people had cast their ballots in person at St. John's, and about 15 people had dropped off absentee ballots.
The morning had gone smoothly, said Michael Malinowski, the precinct judge at St. John's.
"It's a lot easier simply because they thought everything out well," he said.
He noted one significant change at the sign-in station: Instead of using a digital pen to sign the electronic signature pad, a voter was directed to use a wooden popsicle stick to write their name and then the discard the stick when they were finished.
Voting booths and pens also were sanitized between each use.
Juan Valdez wore a white disposable mask as he walked inside to vote.
When asked why he decided to cast his ballot in person instead of by mail, he said this was the way he had always done it.
"I just have more trust in person," he said.
There is a robocall from "Native Vote, New Mexico" today that claims to inform the electorate about in-person voting. The robocall is attempting to tell the electorate that their absentee vote was not yet counted, and encourages the electorate to personally vote.
I checked the SOS portal and my absentee ballot was counted ten days ago. Therefore, the robocall is fraud. Their number: 505-609-8326. Today, June 2, 2020, at 1:00 P.M.
