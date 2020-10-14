Constitutional amendments
The overview: New Mexico voters have a pair of constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot.
Constitutional Amendment 1 would reduce the size of the Public Regulation Commission from five elected members to three members, appointed by the governor. No more than two members, who would serve six-year terms, would be from the same political party, and members will be chosen by a new Public Regulation Commission nominating committee and appointed by the governor with the consent of the state Senate.
Arguments in favor: Supporters say removing the PRC from electoral politics could restore public trust in a panel that has seen its share of controversies. A nomination process based more on professional qualifications and technical expertise, they add, would do much to improve the commission, which has consistently faced complaints that its members have been too close to the industries they regulate, among other problems.
Arguments against: Those who oppose the amendment say the reorganization does nothing to shore up the funding needed to attract staff necessary to fix the PRC. It also takes away a voter's right to choose a commissioner.
Constitutional Amendment 2 would give the Legislature the power to adjust the election cycle of a state, county or district office to provide consistency and balance the number of offices on each ballot. The amendment also ensures all elected officials take office on Jan. 1 following their election.
Arguments in favor: Supporters contend elections will become more efficient, reducing long voter lines and making it easier for voters to educate themselves on issues.
Argument against: Opponents say the amendment grants the Legislature too much power over election policy, and while some incumbent officeholders will gain an extra two years in office, other will serve terms that expire two years earlier than expected for reasons unrelated to performance.
