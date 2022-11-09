The Democratic challenger in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District has pulled ahead in the vote count.
Early Wednesday morning, when all the votes were counted, Gabriel Vasquez ended up with 96,253 votes, or 1,015 more than Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.
If Vasquez's lead holds, New Mexico will have an all-Democratic congressional delegation. His flipping a formerly red seat would also bolster Democrats' chances of keeping the majority in the House of Representatives, something that would have sounded farfetched before last night's results came in but, with Democrats having had a far better night in many states than expected, seems at least possible now.
The district stretches from the Albuquerque area south and covers the southwestern and most of the southern portions of the state. It has traditionally been a Republican seat; Democrat Xochitl Torres Small did win it in the "blue wave" of 2018, only to be defeated by Herrell two years later. The district was redrawn to be bluer during redistricting last year by adding some red areas of southeastern New Mexico to the 3rd District and shifting some Democratic-leaning parts of Albuquerque into the 2nd.
Whatever the final result, this race will end up as by far the closest congressional race in New Mexico — the Democratic incumbents in the 1st and 3rd districts won reelection by much safer margins.