The Democratic challenger in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District has pulled ahead in the vote count.

Early Wednesday morning, when all the votes were counted, Gabriel Vasquez ended up with 96,253 votes, or 1,015 more than Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.

If Vasquez's lead holds, New Mexico will have an all-Democratic congressional delegation. His flipping a formerly red seat would also bolster Democrats' chances of keeping the majority in the House of Representatives, something that would have sounded farfetched before last night's results came in but, with Democrats having had a far better night in many states than expected, seems at least possible now.

