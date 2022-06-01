After nearly 25 years in law enforcement, a uniform is like a second skin to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.
But as he runs for a second term, does Mendoza have to strip his uniform and badge from his campaign material?
His challenger in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb, contends Mendoza is violating the law by including photos of himself suited up in mailers and electronic ads.
“It’s unethical what Sheriff Mendoza is exhibiting to voters,” Webb said Wednesday, a day after he filed an ethics complaint against the incumbent as the pair battle it out to be the top cop in the county.
“Paying for items and documents, such as mail pieces or ads that go electronically, in uniform, displaying his badge of office and the patch, I believe, is a clear violation of state law,” Webb said.
The complaint includes a second allegation — that Mendoza failed to disclose who paid for an electronic ad on The New Mexican‘s website, santafenewmexican.com. The ad has since been updated to show the sheriff’s reelection campaign paid for it.
Mendoza said he was unaware of the complaint, filed late Tuesday with the New Mexico Ethics Commission, until contacted by a reporter. While taking a subtle swipe at Webb, Mendoza said he would let the process play out.
“We will respond to the appropriate agencies when the time comes,” he said. “But I feel that this is just a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.”
Mendoza said he needed to review the statutes cited in Webb’s complaint but doesn’t believe he did anything wrong by wearing his uniform in campaign material.
“I am the incumbent; I am the sheriff,” he said. “I think the use of my uniform isn’t inappropriate.”
Webb said Mendoza is also violating a code of conduct policy for the sheriff’s office that prohibits using “the badge or its symbol for personal gain.”
“Does that rule only apply to those who are below the sheriff or does it apply to the sheriff as well?” he asked. “Trying to confuse voters between government business and political actions, I feel, is unethical and uncalled for, to say the least.”
On his campaign website, Webb also uses a photo of himself in uniform, but the photo doesn’t show a badge or a law enforcement patch.
“I purchased and own the rights to my photo and intentionally removed any identifiable logo, badge or patch to be sure I was in compliance,” Webb said. “That is in complete contrast to Sheriff Mendoza illegally and brazenly using his badge and Santa Fe County sheriff logo in full uniform for his political, personal and financial gain.”
In addition to citing state law, Webb’s complaint alleges Mendoza’s conduct “also appears to be a violation of the federal Hatch Act,” which restricts the political activities of public employees whose job duties are connected to federally funded programs.
However, an advisory opinion from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel indicates Mendoza isn’t violating the Hatch Act.
“Because incumbents already hold partisan political office, we have reasoned that incumbents do not violate the Hatch Act by wearing a uniform or using an official title while campaigning for reelection,” the opinion states.
A guide on the Governmental Conduct Act from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is less clear. It states the law “attempts to strike a balance” between “respecting the constitutional rights of public employees and officials to participate in democratic processes” and protecting “taxpayers against use of public resources and personnel to benefit political parties, candidates or officeholders.”
Kathleen Sabo, executive director of the nonpartisan New Mexico Ethics Watch, said the complaint provides the “perfect opportunity” for the Ethics Commission to weigh in on the issue.
“Because the compliance guide talks about a balancing of interests, and they specifically mention the Hatch Act, the commission could follow this advisory opinion by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, or [it] may not,” she said.
The commission “may find some particular circumstances that exist here in New Mexico that might cause a veering away from that opinion,” she said.