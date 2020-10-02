DEMOCRAT
Ben Ray Luján
Age: 48
City or area of primary residence: Nambé
Educational background: Bachelor of Business Administration from New Mexico Highlands University, University of New Mexico
Occupation: Congressman
Relevant experience: U.S. Representative, 2009 to present; member of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, 2005-09
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. What is the best approach to reducing crime in New Mexico? What is your position on the federal government’s recent crime-related efforts in Albuquerque, such as Operation Legend?
I have fought to secure millions of dollars to fund our police departments, keep violent criminals behind bars and fight crime. I urged Congress to immediately reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and worked to combat the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. While I won’t stand for what happened in Portland, Ore., I have pushed to secure this funding for our police departments and I will work with anyone to make our communities safer.
2. Do you believe the federal government has done a good job in its COVID-19 response?
From his delay in response to his lack of leadership, President Donald Trump’s pandemic response has been catastrophic. He should have followed the advice of experts and not lied to the American people. I've fought for much needed COVID relief that has helped our state and will continue this work in the Senate. However, more aid is needed, and relief passed in the House is being held up in the Senate by Mitch McConnell.
3. If elected to the Senate, what actions would you take in Washington to help New Mexico’s economy recover from the COVID-19 blow? What should local and state officials do differently, if anything, to help the recovery?
The most important step towards economic recovery is getting the spread of COVID-19 under control. I supported the CARES Act, the HEROES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 to provide much-needed relief for New Mexicans, expand access to COVID-19 testing and health care, support our state and local governments, and help American families and small businesses. In the Senate, I’ll continue this fight to help our state recover and rebuild.
4. Quite a few elected officials these days talk about the importance of reducing the hyperpartisan environment that exists in Washington, but then many attack their opponents viciously in their campaigns anyway, which seemingly has the opposite effect. You have attacked your Republican opponent and he has attacked you during this campaign. How can you ever change the bitter, politicized nature of American politics if this is what you believe you need to do to win?
Voters deserve to hear from candidates on the issues that are top of mind and that’s why it’s important to engage respectfully in policy discussions. My opponent has continued to mislead voters, and it’s important I set the record straight for New Mexicans. In order to break down the hyper-partisan environment, elected officials must work together to identify the areas where we can agree. I will work with anyone to deliver for New Mexicans.
REPUBLICAN
Mark Ronchetti
Age: 46
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: Bachelor's in communications from Washington State University, American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval from Mississippi State
Occupation: Chief meteorologist at KRQE
Relevant experience: Chief meteorologist at KRQE
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. What is the best approach to reducing crime in New Mexico? What is your position on the federal government’s recent crime-related efforts in Albuquerque such as Operation Legend?
We need federal law enforcement help to keep our streets safe, as violent crime has skyrocketed in too many places. I’m proud to be endorsed by the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, and I will defend law enforcement and oppose efforts to defund the police.
2. Do you believe the federal government has done a good job in its COVID-19 response?
I believe all parts of our government needed to be better in our response. We must follow science and stop playing politics. Unfortunately, Congress has blocked support for New Mexico workers and small businesses in order to push unrelated liberal pet projects, like releasing violent criminals from prison early and giving tax breaks to billionaires in New York. We need leaders who will bring people together and focus on addressing the pandemic.
3. If elected to the Senate, what actions would you take in Washington to help New Mexico’s economy recover from the COVID-19 blow? What should local and state officials do differently, if anything, to help the recovery?
We need to develop a strong response to China and focus on bringing jobs of critical industries to the U.S. to protect ourselves moving forward. Prescription drugs, manufacturing, and rare-earth minerals are areas we need back in the U.S., and specifically, here in New Mexico. There is potential to bring real jobs and opportunity in these industries to New Mexico. Additionally, Congress should continue economic stimulus to keep small businesses on their feet.
4. Quite a few elected officials these days talk about the importance of reducing the hyperpartisan environment that exists in Washington, but then many attack their opponents viciously in their campaigns anyway, which seemingly has the opposite effect. You have attacked your Democratic opponent and he has attacked you during this campaign. How can you ever change the bitter, politicized nature of American politics if this is what you believe you need to do to win?
I believe it’s important for New Mexicans to understand my views and where my opponent stands. My opponent has raised 75 percent of his funds from out of state and used that money to fund misleading attack ads. I will never attack my opponent personally, but voters have a right to know how we will address critical issues moving forward. I’m not a politician, and will bring a fresh perspective built on New Mexico values.
LIBERTARIAN
Bob Walsh
Age: 83
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor of Science, physics, California Institute of Technology; master's degree, math, San Diego State; Master of Science, biology, University of New Mexico.
Occupation: Applied mathematician
Relevant experience: Regulatory analysis, especially nuclear safety and uncertainty
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Charged as 20-year-old with possession by a minor of unopened alcohol. Charge dismissed.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. What is the best approach to reducing crime in New Mexico? What is your position on the federal government’s recent crime-related efforts in Albuquerque such as Operation Legend?
More surveillance cameras; there is no privacy right in public spaces. The New Mexico Constitution authorizes a citizen militia available to support local law enforcement. But resist calls for law and order; excessive laws lead to excessive law enforcement. Abolish drug laws and laws creating victimless crimes. Pursue happiness. Live your life your way, ignoring East Coast Anglo propriety. Enjoy privacy for consenting adults in private spaces. Freedom is not orderly. Keep New Mexico enchanting.
2. Do you believe the federal government has done a good job in its COVID-19 response?
COVID-19 is a long-term problem, not an emergency. As they have for other diseases, the FDA and CDC restricted treatments and test development, violating doctor-patient privacy and spreading death. Unconstitutional meddling in health care and the economy makes both worse. Public health edicts should err on the side of minimum disruption. After a declaration of emergency, the Legislature should be promptly brought into session to provide checks and balances on the governor.
3. If elected to the Senate, what actions would you take in Washington to help New Mexico’s economy recover from the COVID-19 blow? What should local and state officials do differently, if anything, to help the recovery?
Ideally: Less government. Deregulate business to encourage innovation and invention. Abolish tariffs, known causes of depressions. Deregulate employment to allow more flexibility for start-ups. Encourage immigration of families eager to work hard and buy nice things, enhancing the cultures that make New Mexico enchanting.
Realistically: Require the IRS to provide individuals with draft tax returns based on publicly available data. Move immigration court judges from ICE into the judiciary. Encourage local control of extraction operations.
4. Quite a few elected officials these days talk about the importance of reducing the hyperpartisan environment that exists in Washington, but then many attack their opponents viciously in their campaigns anyway, which seemingly has the opposite effect. How can you ever change the bitter, politicized nature of American politics if this is what you believe you need to do to win?
We three are serving New Mexico voters by offering differing perspectives. I will firmly resist tax increases, new spending, new regulations, and new immigrant restrictions. In an evenly divided Senate, I will resist one-party tyranny. Also, I will offer two bills worthy of bipartisan support: one requiring the IRS to provide all individuals with draft tax returns and one making immigration judges part of the judicial system instead of ICE employees.
