DEMOCRAT
Ben Ray Luján
Age: 47
Lives in: Nambé
Educational background: BBA from New Mexico Highlands University, University of New Mexico
Occupation: U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District, assistant Speaker of the House
Relevant experience: Congressman 2009-present; member of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission 2005-2009
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? There’s no question that the COVID-19 crisis has been one of the most challenging times for New Mexicans and for Americans across the country. As Assistant Speaker of the House,I have been fighting to get New Mexico the resources we need to get through this crisis and in the long term, recover. I helped craft the CARES Act, which invests in our health care infrastructure, supports workers and small businesses, expands broadband access to underserved areas., and overall puts families first In the next coronavirus relief package, I’ll be working in Congress to deliver funding for state, local, and tribal governmentsto ensure regular functions continue and first responders, teachers, and frontline workers can be kept on the job.
As a state, we must focus on developing adequate testing and contact tracing, as well as making sure we have all the equipment that doctors, nurses, and hospitals need. I’m also working hand in hand with New Mexico’s governor to coordinate food and water deliveries to affected areas. We also must address the underlying conditions that have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus such as inadequate infrastructure. Economic diversification in New Mexico’s economy should also be a priority in order to mitigate the effects of future economic disruptions.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? COVID-19 has highlighted just how important it is that we diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy. During my time in Congress,I have supported several initiatives to reach these goals including increased investment in renewable energy to take advantage of our abundant solar and wind generation potential, encouraging commercialization of technologies developed at New Mexico’s two national labs, and expanding New Mexico’s agricultural sector. I’ve also introduced legislation to expand community solar grants and expand clean energy production, extend USDA funding for traditional farming and land use, and support private investment and accelerate tech transfer from our national labs. Supporting economic recovery in New Mexico will be a top emphasis of my work in Congress going forward.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Reducing crime in New Mexico is a top policy priority. In Congress,I have consistently fought for funding for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant and the Community Oriented Policing Services programs, which have allowed local law enforcement agencies to create critical partnerships between communities and law enforcement officers, combat criminal activities, and implement crime prevention programs. I have also urged Congress to immediately reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which helps law enforcement and our government stop the abuse, rape, and murder of women. I have also championed common-sense gun violence prevention measures, like universal background checks and am dedicated to getting weapons of war off the street, that protect public safety without sacrificing the Second Amendment. In the Senate, I will work each and every day to make New Mexico the safest possible place to live.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you’re seeking? Helping New Mexico to recover after COVID-19. COVID-19 has hit the lives of New Mexicans hard. In the House, I have pushed to get New Mexico the resources we need to get through this crisis now and get us on the long path to recovery. I have secured investments in our health care infrastructure, supported workers and small businesses, worked to expand broadband access to underserved areas, and overall put our families first. We must also make sure that rural and tribal communities are not left behind, and I have pushed the Administration to deliver funding from the CARES Act immediately. In the Senate, I will build off this work to help New Mexico bounce back from this crisis and make our state stronger than ever.
Expanding economic opportunities. My father was a union ironworker and my mother was a public school employee. They were able to put a roof over our heads and food on our table because of their salaries, but for too many families, wages today are not keeping up with expenses.I support raising the minimum wage, protecting the right of every New Mexican to join a union, and expanding apprenticeship programs at our national labs to create pathways to good-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree. COVID-19 has also had dire economic impacts, and I will do everything I can in the Senate to help New Mexicans prosper.
Ensuring access to high-quality, affordable health care. Now more than ever before, we have to increase access to life-saving health care. In Congress,I have proudly supported the Affordable Care Act, worked to improve the behavioral health system, and helped to combat the opioid crisis in New Mexico. In the Senate, I will continue this work to increase access to high-quality health care and ensure that no New Mexican is forced to choose between their health and financial security.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Ben Luján. As a union ironworker who worked out at Los Alamos, and helped run our family farm, My father set a positive example of perseverance, hard work and showed me firsthand how to care for our neighbors and fellow New Mexicans.
Later, as Speaker of the New Mexico House, he taught me the importance of approaching every issue with compassion and the impact good policy can have on people’s lives.
In 2012, we lost my dad to lung cancer. Dad had been exposed to harmful chemicals and unsafeconditions on the job – at the time, there weren’t any laws in place to protect workers like them. All those times I watched him go off to work to provide for our family it never occurred to me that the job he took such pride in was slowly poisoning him.
He inspires me each and every day to keep fighting. Because, when we don’t have strong standards to protect our workers, people who do the right thing suffer. And, I will take that spirit with me as the next senator from New Mexico.By working together, I truly believe that we can build a better future for all of us.
REPUBLICANS
Mark RonchettiAge: 46
Lives in: Albuquerque
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Washington State University; Mississippi State University, American Meteorological Society Distinction
Occupation: Chief meteorologist at KRQE
Relevant experience: Chief meteorologist at KRQE
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I believe the president and congress took the action necessary to help small businesses. Next, there are thousands of small businesses that didn’t get help they needed because they didn’t qualify, or big businesses who shouldn’t have taken advantage, did. That left too many hard-working American workers behind who we must help.We need to help small businesses get capital they need to survive. We need to develop a strong response to China and focus on bringing jobs of critical industries to the U.S. to protect ourselves moving forward. Prescription drugs, manufacturing, and rare-earth minerals are areas we need back in the U.S. Congress should continue economic stimulus to keep businesses on their feet.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? We have to attract new supply chains that will return to the U.S. post COVID-19 to relocate right here in New Mexico. There is a natural fit for the state to accomplish this. We are on the cutting edge of technological development thanks to the work at our national labs. We need to convert some of the valuable work at the labs into private business opportunities. In addition, we must embrace our role as the energy state. Oil and gas paired with renewable energy and emerging nuclear technology should all be expanded. One thing we can’t do is diversify into fields that cost the state more money than they generate.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? As your US Senator,I will work tirelessly with the Department of Justice to get more federal task force resources and additional federal support to put criminals away. I strongly oppose sanctuary city laws that allow illegal immigrants who commit crimes to remain in the country. In addition,I will work with law enforcement in the state to get them the federal help they so desperately need to fight crime and keep our families safe. It’s been far too long since we’ve had representation in Washington who prioritizes what our law enforcement needs. I will do that.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you’re seeking? My first priority will be to help create a safer New Mexico. We must break free from the tidal wave of crime that has haunted this state for decades. Our leaders have accepted crime as a way of life. This must end. The people of this state deserve better than a revolving door criminal justice system that puts our families at risk far too often.
My second priority is to return jobs back to New Mexico. It took us a decade to recover from the great recession. We can’t afford that type of long road back post-COVID-19.We must make doing business in New Mexico easier. We pile on regulation at all levels of business that stunts our growth compared to the more business-friendly states around us.
My third priority is a more effective border policy. Our border counties have borne the brunt of a failed political process in Washington that prioritizes political infighting over common-sense solutions. We must secure our southern border through a wide variety of methods from a wall, to drones, to additional border staff. I will help secure our border and put in place an immigration system that prioritizes those who follow the law in an effort to achieve the American dream.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My political hero isRonald Reagan. He took over a country in economic and emotional decline and led us to a period of prosperity that in many ways we still enjoy today. His leadership effectively ended the Cold War with a clear American victory. What I appreciate most about Reagan was his relentless optimism and focus on the triumph of personal liberty over government power. It’s the people of this country that make it special. The creativity and drive of the American people is our most precious asset and Reagan realized that.I share Reagan’s belief in the power of the individual to control their own destiny.
Elisa MartinezAge: 46
Lives in: Albuquerque
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, University of New Mexico
Occupation: Executive Director, New Mexico Alliance For Life
Relevant experience: Worked with every level of government, including the Governor’s Office and the Congressional Select Panel on Infant Lives. Worked with the Legislature for more than five years; serve on the White House Coalition for Hispanic Engagement. Have drafted legislation, served as a policy analyst, expert witness and media spokesperson.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? I paid off a small personal tax lien from several years ago that I was unaware of because my address had not been updated.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I would encourage my fellow New Mexicans to continue to adhere to sensible guidelines to curb the further spread of COVID-19. We need to abandon the “one-size-fits-all” model and focus on the hardest-hit regions, such as the Gallup area and Navajo Nation. I’ve partnered with the Navajo Nation Christian Response Team, a group of disaster relief experts who have set up distribution sites for the donation of supplies including food, PPE and other necessities.
I believe We need to better balance the health and economic concerns. We must open our state back up for business and get our economy moving forward again. We need to hold China accountable for the current pandemic, so that in the future, other countries will think twice about withholding information that might allow us to get in front of the issue before it spreads further. Moving forward, we should make sure we have the equipment and expertise in place to combat future pandemics. Most importantly, we need to immediately repair our economy, because otherwise we’ll be more susceptible to damaging effects of a future pandemic. One thing we’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the global supply chain is unreliable.It has become clear that U.S. cannot continue to depend on China to provide needed medical supplies and equipment. We have an economic and national security interest in investing in U.S. manufacturing to expand the production of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? New Mexico is one of the most impoverished states and ranks first in dependence on federal spending.We must do more to diversify our economy by increasing the spread of industry and the amount of private-sector jobs. The state needs to increase its efforts to lure companies, particularly in the technology sector, to New Mexico, and support our existing private sector rather than continue to harm it through excessive taxation and regulation. In addition to the tech sector, I believe we can also quickly diversify our economy by reinvigorating our timber and mining industries; while bolstering and grown the proven industries of energy and agriculture. In the Senate,I will continue to support President Trump’s policy of tax cuts, federal deregulation and rolling back the red tape that has stifled economic growth.. We know that business thrives when the government gets out of the way.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest rates of violence, property crime and drug overdoses, which has an adverse impact on our economy and quality of life.I believe that border security issues and sanctuary policies account for much of the problem. In the Senate,I will support efforts to build the wall and ensure our existing federal immigration laws are being enforced. I further support the Trump Administration’s efforts to increase funding for additional border security agents, ICE personnel, immigration judges and detention centers. In addition, I would fight to ensure that drug treatment programs and our law enforcement organizations, particularly those within the Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, have the tools and resources they need to combat crime within our borders.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you’re seeking? 1. Revitalize our economy post-COVID by restoring American manufacturing, deregulation of industry and lessening our reliance on China. 2. Reduce crime and ensure our border security. 3. Education and health care reform.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My political hero is William Wilberforce, a member of Parliament during the 1700s and early 1800s who championed the abolitionist movement in Great Britain. By the late 1700s, the economics of slavery was so entrenched that only a handful of people thought anything could be done about it, Wilberforce was one who did. He took on the slave trade when it was not popular at great personal and professional sacrifice. His work to abolish slavery is considered by some to be one of the most important turning points in the history of the world.I admire his conviction to use his position in government for the betterment of mankind, and his courage in confronting the greatest human rights abuse of his time, despite the personal cost.
Gavin Clarkson
Age: 51
Lives in: Las Cruces
Educational background: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rice University; Ph.D, Harvard Business School; Juris Doctor, Harvard Law School
Occupation: Tribal finance consultant, business and law professor, tech and real estate entrepreneur
Relevant experience: President Trump’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Economic Development
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? In 2010, Lois Lerner sabotaged capital gains tax treatment for outside investment into tribal economies because I outed her IRS for racist auditing practices against tribes.I filed Chapter 7 in 2012 after massive commercial real estate losses due to Obama’s economy — all fully disclosed during my presidential appointment process.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? The most immediate thing we need to do isOpen ourselves up for business. The longer we stay closed, the more businesses will be gone for good, and the harder it will be to recover. The governor’s double standard of allowing chain stores to stay open while shuttering small businesses is terribly unjust and an economic catastrophe for our state. The constitutionality of the governor’s actions and the actions of her unelected cabinet secretary are questionable at best.
The courts will have to decide those issues, but here’s what we need to do Once we open up, pass a payroll tax cut, make permanent Tax Cut and Jobs Act full expensing of business investments and fix the “Retail Glitch,” suspend or reduce federal regulations and paperwork requirements, suspend penalties for regulatory violations where the person made good-faith effort to comply and require Congress to vote up or down on regulations that impose costs.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? We lead the nation in federal dollars spent but are dead last in private employment per capita.Getting government out of the way with fewer regulations will grow our economy. When I was part of President Trump’s team at Interior, we repealed 22 regulations for every new regulation proposed. That helped boost our economy. The less the government is involved, the better New Mexico’s economy will be.
Ending double taxation for on-reservation job creators and energy projects will allow tribes to receive all the tax revenue from energy extracted from their lands and unleash at least $2 billion into New Mexico’s economy.
My #FrackChina strategy, much of which has been published in the Washington Examiner, has a component that is unique to New Mexico. When I served in the Trump administration, I was part of the team that developed the list of critical minerals that are vital to the national and economic security of the United States. Thirty of the 35 critical minerals that were on that list exist in New Mexico, and we need to revitalize our mining sector and end our dependence on Communist China for them.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I support building the wall and ending sanctuary cities. A porous border and defiance of federal immigration law allow criminals to come into our communities and wreak havoc.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you’re seeking? 1. Make China pay for its negligence in covering up the coronavirus. 2. Secure the border and build the wall. 3. End the innocent bloodshed of abortion and empower women in crisis pregnancies to choose life.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My political hero isRonald Reagan. He was the first President that ever inspired me, and I remember walking the sidewalks for him when I was in junior high.We all know about his ability to effectively use humor, his unyielding opposition to socialism, and his undying belief in the ability of Americans to overcome adversity.
What most people don’t know is that President Reagan championed economic development on Indian reservations. Rather than more big government programs, he wanted to roll back regulations and increase tribal access to their own resource base, particularly natural and energy resources. In his 1983 statement on Indian Policy, he made it clear that the federal government should not “hinder tribes from taking advantage of economic development opportunities. … It is the free market which will supply the bulk of the capital investments required to develop tribal energy and other resources.”
To that end, one of the primary recommendations of his Presidential Advisory Commission on Indian Reservation Economies was the elimination of double-taxation on job-creators in Indian Country, which is a core element of my economic platform. While the Trump Administration appointed me as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Economic Development and tasked me with developing the macroeconomic modeling and collecting the data necessary to show that eliminating double-taxation would bring at least $2B to New Mexico without costing the taxpayer a single dime, the inspiration for that idea came from Ronald Reagan.
LIBERTARIAN
Bob Walsh
Age: 83
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Cal Tech; master’s degrees, University of New Mexico; San Diego State
Occupation: Retired mathematical physicist
Relevant experience: Co-founded Rocky Mountain EMS for critical care transports among New Mexico hospitals; . Bob was a plaintiff in a case which lead to paper ballots for New Mexico, permitting audits and recounts;consulted in safety, specializing in uncertainty analysis; managed a safety analysis that canceled a plan for storing plutonium.
taught technical classes at UNM and Sandia Labs and conducted training at in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Charged with possession of alcohol as a minor. Charge was withdrawn.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? As free individuals, we have to be trusted to make moral decisions based on our individual situations and information.The pandemic is a long-term problem, not an emergency. Instead of edicts, the governor should publish guidelines with justifications. The police should be advising people, not arresting them.
Do not take actions you consider immoral just to protest the Governor’s seizure of power and threat of force.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy? 1. Deregulate to create jobs. Deregulation reduces costs. In a competitive market, lower costs mean lower prices. Lower prices increase sales, requiring more workers to provide the goods or services. Deregulation of air travel wiped out Pan Am and TWA, but created more jobs, not only in airlines, but also in airport services and airport ground transportation. Deregulation of telephone service reduced long-distance surcharges to zero; created jobs that had not been imagined, such as developing apps for smart phones; and provided our grandchildren with hand-held encyclopedias and no excuse for not calling us.
2. Free trade to create new American jobs. Foreign competition means lower prices and more sales, both for the foreign companies and for efficient American companies that meet the competition. American buyers pay less, so have more money to spend on other goods and services, creating new American jobs. Foreign workers and companies have more income, so can purchase American stuff, creating still more new American jobs. Many economists argue that high tariffs led to the world-wide depression of the 1930s.
3. Open borders to create new American jobs. People with the gumption to leave their families and friends and journey to the border are eager to work hard and buy nice things, Immigrants stimulate the local economy and create more jobs that require good English skills and familiarity with the community. When receiving many immigrants, American cities have thrived: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Opening our southern border would bring many complications, but the influx of workers and consumers would boost the New Mexico economy and create new jobs. It would also be decent and humane.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Repeal laws that treat victimless activities as crimes. Such laws cause real crimes with real victims. Prohibitions benefit criminal organizations. Drug laws lead to gang violence. Prostitution laws lead to human trafficking.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. Deregulation to create jobs. 2. Free trade to create new American jobs. 3. Open borders to create new American jobs.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Thomas Jefferson for inspiring Libertarian words in the Declaration of Independence. Everyone has rights, including rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They should never be subservient to any vision of a better society.
The government may not initiate force. It may only use force to defend the rights of its people. It should not interfere in interactions among consenting adults, including sale of any good or service. Revenues may be raised only in exchange for services, through voluntary participation is government programs, or from donations.
When everyone is free to live in one’s own way, we have a very successful society. Partial adherence to the principles in the Declaration has produced great individual freedom and wealth.
