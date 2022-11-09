The state's lone Republican congressional delegate has conceded a tight race for reelection to her Democratic opponent after his razor-thin lead stood with nearly all the votes tallied Wednesday. 

Unofficial results showed Gabe Vasquez ahead of Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in the state's 2nd Congressional District by 50.32 percent to 49.68 percent, or a little more than 1,230 votes. 

“While we are disappointed by the final results, I am incredibly proud of our team and the work we did serving our district, and I am grateful for the steadfast support of so many who helped us along the way," Herrell said in a statement. "I'd also like to congratulate Gabe Vasquez on his victory."

