The state's lone Republican congressional delegate has conceded a tight race for reelection to her Democratic opponent after his razor-thin lead stood with nearly all the votes tallied Wednesday.
Unofficial results showed Gabe Vasquez ahead of Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in the state's 2nd Congressional District by 50.32 percent to 49.68 percent, or a little more than 1,230 votes.
“While we are disappointed by the final results, I am incredibly proud of our team and the work we did serving our district, and I am grateful for the steadfast support of so many who helped us along the way," Herrell said in a statement. "I'd also like to congratulate Gabe Vasquez on his victory."
Before Herrell's concession, a state elections spokesman said there were very few, if any, uncounted votes.
"This should be it," said Alex Curtis, spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. "There's nothing really that should change the outcome."
Vasquez's win will make New Mexico's entire congressional delegation Democratic and will help the party's efforts to fend off — or at least reduce — a GOP takeover of the U.S. House.
The Democrats keeping the House in this midterm election would have sounded farfetched to many before Tuesday. But with Democrats having a better night in some states than expected, it seems at least possible now.
Vasquez's winning effort was aided by the district's new boundaries.
It was redrawn to be bluer during the legislative redistricting process last year by adding some red areas of southeastern New Mexico to the heavily Democratic 3rd District in Northern New Mexico and shifting some Democratic-leaning parts of the 1st District in Albuquerque into the 2nd District.
The revamped 2nd Congressional District now stretches from the Albuquerque area to most southern portions of the state, including oil country.
It has been a Republican stronghold; Democrat Xochitl Torres Small managed to win the seat against Herrell in the "blue wave" of 2018, only to be defeated by Herrell two years later.
In her statement, Herrell slammed the redistricting and blamed it for her narrow loss. She said it split up communities, concentrating power in urban areas at the expense of rural New Mexicans.
"Two years ago, the Democrats in Santa Fe announced they would gerrymander our district to ensure they would totally control our state's federal delegation,” Herrell said. "While this was enough to give them a victory by less than 1 percent in this election, I am confident in our party's ability to retake this seat next cycle as Joe Biden's agenda continues to damage our great nation."
Unseating an incumbent is never easy, even with lines redrawn to favor a candidate. But Vasquez said the victory didn't surprise him, given how hard he and his team worked.
"We worked very hard to get every single vote out of this district," Vasquez said. "We built a very good campaign, and we had support all across the district."
Vasquez said when he first started campaigning last year, the district hadn't changed yet, and he no idea what it would look like after it was reshaped.
He campaigned throughout the district, from Albuquerque's west side and south valley to Socorro, Hobbs and Carlsbad, "building relationships with people and understanding the challenges that they face," he said. "We didn't take anything for granted. We didn't think any community was not worth visiting."
One political analyst said he was surprised that, even with the redrawn lines, Vasquez was able to beat a seasoned incumbent like Herrell.
"Herrell tends to outperform polls, and so I thought if it was as close like it is, she would come out a couple points ahead," said Gabriel Sanchez, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico and a Brookings Institute fellow.
Aside from redistricting, Vasquez capitalized on being a Latino candidate who could connect with the many Latinos in that region, Sanchez said. His sheer canvassing effort helped the new district pay off for the Democrats a couple of years sooner than one would expect, Sanchez added.
"I thought we would see this in 2024, not now, to be honest," he said.
Vasquez prevailing in this race reflects the larger national picture in which the predicted "red wave" didn't materialize, Sanchez said. The Democrats could keep control of the Senate and even gain a seat, and the Republicans will at most regain the House with just a two- or three-seat advantage, not enough to wield the power they had hoped for.
"I think it speaks to probably the national mood … kind of trending a bit differently than we all thought," Sanchez said. "Most polls suggested the last week of the election that the trend was moving Republican. And clearly that didn't happen."