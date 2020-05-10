The only contested Santa Fe County Commission race is in District 5, where two hopefuls are running to succeed Ed Moreno, who held the seat for four years before announcing his retirement in January.
The district spans from the southern part of the city to Eldorado.
Running for the position are Hank Hughes, the executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, and Floyd Trujillo, a director of information technology at the New Mexico Finance Authority and a longtime member of the governance council at Turquoise Trail Charter School.
Both are running as Democrats. Members of other parties aren't seeking the office, meaning the winner of the June 2 primary almost certainly will take the seat.
Hughes said his priorities are creating more affordable housing, increasing behavioral health resources for people with substance abuse and developing renewable energy infrastructure to make "Santa Fe carbon neutral as soon as possible."
In an interview, Hughes said the anticipated budget crunch from the novel coronavirus's impact on the economy means the county will need to be creative and ask for additional funding at the federal level or seek grants for projects.
Hughes said he'd like to find more money for the county's Housing Authority to build more housing for low-income families. He said the need for more affordable rentals and homes in Santa Fe is even more urgent due to the crisis. He said the county should be looking at infill projects, such as the Tierra Contenta planned community, and push them.
"We don’t want to build in open space where people already enjoy nature; we need to look at places where it makes sense to build housing," Hughes said.
Trujillo said his priorities are ensuring Santa Fe children have access to better education, making sure the county is using tax dollars to repair infrastructure such as roads and fighting for a Green New Deal.
Trujillo said the county could be more involved in education by bringing together other entities.
"I think collaborating between county, city, state and district is something we can do to improve outcomes for our students," he said.
He said the county needs to prioritize improving roads and water, adding the planning and funding often happens, but the actual improvement takes a long time or is shelved.
"We need to make sure the county is not just planning but implementing infrastructure improvements," he said.
