With a ballot question looming that could cut their terms in half, two people are vying for a spot on the Public Regulation Commission to have a say in how utility companies in New Mexico are regulated.
In November, voters will decide on a ballot question that would determine whether to convert the PRC, which has five elected commissioners, to a three-commissioner panel appointed by the governor in 2023. The Legislature voted last year to put the question on the November ballot, with sponsors citing a lack of expertise among commissioners and staff. If voters decide to back the November ballot question, the winner's four-year term would be shortened.
Brian Harris, former adviser to PRC Commissioner Steve Fischmann, and former Santa Fe City Councilor and Española Mayor Joseph Maestas are seeking to succeed District 3 Commissioner Valerie Espinoza, who is term limited. The winner of the Democratic primary likely will be the next commissioner because there are no Republicans or candidates from other parties running for the office.
Maestas, an engineer, spent 14 years as an elected official — as an Española city councilor from 2000-06, the city's mayor from 2006-10 and a Santa Fe city councilor from 2014-18.
Maestas said he's running for office to help ensure the state transitions to clean energy under the Energy Transition Act, which requires New Mexico to shift to zero-carbon electricity production by 2045.
Maestas, 59, said he thinks the state can make that switch before then.
“I feel that I’m the right candidate at the right time. I believe I have the qualifications, experience and leadership to hit the ground running,” Maestas said, bemoaning a "lack of leadership at the PRC," which has been "mired down in infighting, a lack of funding, a lack of technical expertise and a lack of advocacy for the ratepayers."
Prior to advising Fischmann, Harris, 57, worked as a telecommunications ratepayer advocate for the state Attorney General's Office. He also worked as a former adviser to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Harris, who lives in Santa Fe, said he's also running to ensure the state's transition to clean energy.
"I'm running for office because I’m highly qualified for it, not because I’m looking for the next available seat," Harris said. "I’ve lived here longer than I lived anywhere else. I want to see New Mexico have clean skies and clean water. And transitioning to clean energy would be a big part of that."
Harris has gathered endorsements from a variety of notable players in the Legislature, including Democratic Sens. Mimi Stewart, Jacob Candelaria and Jerry Ortiz y Pino, all of Albuquerque, and state Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, one of two lawmakers who sponsored legislation to dramatically overhaul the PRC in February. The bill narrowly passed the House 36-34, but it died in a Senate committee. On Wednesday, Harris also got an endorsement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The commission has been in the crosshairs of Lujan Grisham and a number of lawmakers who have expressed frustration with the PRC over how the commission has handled implementing the Energy Transition Act.
The commission's questioning of whether the law applied to the Public Service Company of New Mexico's plan to abandon its coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington landed in the state Supreme Court upon the governor's request. The court ruled in January the law does apply.
Harris said he supports having commissioners appointed and giving more autonomy to PRC officials involved in ratepayer advocacy — something House Bill 11 would have done. But he said he would not support such an initiative in the future if it stripped as much authority from the commission.
Maestas, who said he does not support having appointed PRC commissioners, has a list of supporters as well, including Democratic state Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo, Santa Fe City Councilor Renee Villarreal and Española City Councilor Dennis Tim Salazar.
Harris raised more than $22,000 from private individual donors for his campaign. Of that, he’s spent about $9,000.
Maestas reported raising $39,396 to the Secretary of State's Office — $39,191 of which is public funding available to PRC candidates if the candidate can get one-tenth of a percent of the voters within that district to make a $5 donation to the Public Election Fund, among other requirements. In PRC District 3, that's at least 294 contributions.
Maestas said his great-grandfather, Jose Amado Lucero, was among those who signed the state's constitution after New Mexico entered the union in 1912.
That history has made him weary of constitutional amendments. Maestas argued that the real cause of the problems within the PRC boils down to a lack of funding and a lack of technical expertise. He argues that much of what ails the commission could be fixed internally without legislation or constitutional amendments.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.