Hoping to avoid long lines on Election Day, generations of citizens cast their ballots Saturday across Santa Fe during the last day of early voting in what pollsters predict will be a record voter turnout.
At the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, poll workers cheered for those voting for the first time, such as 19-year-old Daniel Winans, a Santa Fe Indian School student from Tesuque Pueblo.
"I voted for Biden," Winans said. "Honestly, I just feel like he more knows what he's doing."
An unofficial exit poll by The New Mexican on Saturday saw Democrat Joe Biden take a 12-0 lead in Santa Fe County while nobody said they were motivated to turn out by any other race, bond or constitutional amendment.
Verna Vigil, Winans' mother, said she voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but switched to the Democratic nominee this time around.
"I voted for Biden. I did vote for Trump last time. I just wanted to see changes because every so often, you want to see changes," Vigil said. "Donald Trump has done a lot for us, but Biden is probably better at working through these different issues through the pandemic and being a president who can give people confidence."
With a few hours remaining, over 11,000 ballots had been cast at the downtown convention center since Oct. 6, including one assisted by a toddler in a Hulk costume and another by an adult in a cow costume.
Across town at the Southside Branch Library, over 3,000 early ballots were cast over the last two weeks.
At both sites Saturday, voters expressed a lack of confidence in the mail-in process. Some said they decided to vote early rather than wait in line Tuesday.
"I vote every election. I usually like to vote on Election Day, but I thought it would be really busy on Election Day this year, and you know, the whole pandemic," Nicole Romero, an education assistant with Santa Fe Public Schools, said outside the library. "Even today I thought I'd have to wait at least 20 minutes, but I just walked in."
Downtown, one voter brought two extra jackets in preparation for a sharp change in Northern New Mexico weather during a long wait. But the metal barriers set up to snake a line outside the convention center went unused.
At both locations, Common Cause New Mexico, a voting rights group that said earlier this month supporters of Trump tried to obstruct and intimidate voters at two polling locations in the Albuquerque area, had volunteer poll monitors outside to field questions and watch for irregularities.
Before Saturday, 66,000 of roughly 102,000 registered voters in Santa Fe County had cast ballots either by mail or in person at early voting centers, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
"My hope is that it eases our burden on Election Day," Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said outside the library. "Election Day will be even more challenging because of COVID and low staff in my office, and we've got 29 or 30 polling sites to manage."
Across the state, 698,000 people had already cast a ballot by Saturday, compared to a record 833,365 total votes in the 2008 presidential election. More than 52 percent of the 1.33 million New Mexicans registered to vote had already cast a ballot, mostly through early in-person voting.
"We try to make the process as easy as possible. Of course, some might say it's not easy enough," said George Haddad, the presiding judge at the library's early voting location.
"I think the system [Secretary of State] Maggie Toulouse Oliver and our legislators working on election code have created, I think we should be the template for the country."
A handful of voters registered Saturday at the County Clerk's Office, where some young voters said they hoped the surge in turnout would continue.
"Especially compared to 2016, I feel like a lot more people feel like they need to vote. I feel like people who have always been moderate in my life have gotten more progressive," said 27-year-old Ellen Humphreys after voting for Biden.
"Some people who don't vote have some really good reasons, especially people who dedicate their lives to organizing," she added. "I wish those people would vote and people who are passive votes would get involved in direct action in some way."
