A former state prosecutor and district judge appointed last year to the Position 1 seat on the New Mexico Court of Appeals — the state’s second highest and busiest court — faces two challengers to retain his seat in the Nov. 8 election: a family lawyer with decades of experience and a businesswoman turned public defender.

Judge Gerald Baca, 60, a Democrat appointed to the Appeals Court in 2021 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said his wide range of experience sets him apart from his opponents.

Baca served for about nine years as chief judge of the 4th Judicial District in San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties before his appellate court appointment.

