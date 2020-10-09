Senate District 19
Claudia Risner (D) vs. Rep. Gregg Schmedes (R) vs. John McDivitt (L)
The overview: The district touches Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Torrance counties and includes the Four Hills community in Albuquerque. The rest of the district covers the East Mountain region and stretches to Moriarty and Estancia. It has been a Republican mainstay for the past three decades.
What they say: The race became more intriguing when Schmedes, the District 22 representative, defeated incumbent Jim White in the Republican primary in June. Risner said she feels that puts her and Schmedes "on equal footing."
Schmedes is banking on his legislative experience as an asset, and has made education, with an emphasis on school choice, a priority. In an email, he said a three-candidate race is encouraging for the state.
"Our two-party system in the U.S. has limited our choices for voters," Schmedes wrote. "It's good to see more options for voters."
Risner said the district is not as Republican-leaning as its history shows, as White and a previous senator, Sue Beffort, were moderate Republicans who worked with Democrats to get "a few things done." She added her credentials as a retired Navy captain is helping her connect with veterans.
"I think them being moderate and both believing that government is part of the solution and working across the aisle is why they were voted in," Risner said.
McDivitt, a retired Naval officer, is touting his faith in the "free market" as a means to help improve the state's economic and educational standing.
"If people are left to their own abilities, they generally will make the right decisions," McDivitt said.
How the district voted in 2016: For White, who defeated Democrat Harold Murphree.
Key issues for the district: The economy, education and the COVID-19 pandemic dominate the discussion. Schmedes said the majority of the state should not have been shut down during the crisis and argued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's response has hurt the economy.
Risner and McDivitt said internet connectivity in rural areas became a rising problem when most schools in the state started with remote learning and it needs to be addressed. Risner added the state needs leaders who can find common ground to help build relationships and policies.
McDivitt pointed to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as an example of what New Mexico's leadership should look like, contending county and local leaders can best make decisions for their residents.
Bottom line: According to recent campaign finance reports, Schmedes had raised $34,360 and spent $1,093 as of Sept. 14. Meanwhile, Risner had spent $24,979 out of $58,179 raised as of Sept. 29. McDivitt had not spent any money on his campaign.
DEMOCRAT
Claudia Risner
Age: 63
Lives in: Tijeras
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, marketing and advertising, University of Illinois-Chicago, 1977; master's degree, systems management, University of Southern California, 1987; master's degree, systems technology, Naval Postgraduate School, 1990; master's degree, national security and strategic studies, Naval War College; Ph.D, international studies, Old Dominion University, 2018
Occupation: Retired Navy captain
Relevant experience: Volunteered with numerous organizations. Community organizer for panels and discussion groups on environmental resilience building, renewable energy, protecting water as a resource. Served as a member of the state Democratic Party Central Committee and the state Platform and Resolutions Committee. Research for four years focused on the international political economy and adaptation to climate change for a published dissertation.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Arrested for DWI in August, 1979, in Indiana, and paid a $125 fine. Arrested for driving under the influence in September 1989, in California, but was found not guilty in a trial.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
Our governor's aggressive approach to minimize the spread of COVID has been successful in reducing the number of COVID cases and saved lives in New Mexico. Financial assistance to individuals and small businesses was slow and uneven to roll out, but has been effective. More attention should be directed to economic recovery in a nuanced manner by region, giving more latitude to businesses in communities with consistently low rates of community spread.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Legislative redistricting in New Mexico is now done by incumbent legislators. To make this a more fair and more transparent process, it should be done by an objective body. I support an independent redistricting commission carefully designed to promote independence, inclusivity, good faith negotiation, and transparency. Communities of interest should remain intact and partisan gerrymandering should not be allowed. I believe voters should choose their legislators rather than legislators choosing their voters.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I support reforming the tax code to be fair and create a more business-friendly climate that supports local businesses, attracts new business, and encourages entrepreneurial start-ups. I also support strengthening emerging and established industries like outdoor recreation, tourism, space and aviation, film, solar and wind manufacturing and design, defense research and development, and cybersecurity that are so well suited to our state. This diversification of our economy will make it stronger and more resilient.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
I do not support term limits in our current system. However, I would support term limits if our legislators and staff were paid and if our sessions were longer with breaks, as is the norm in many other states. These changes would make legislators less dependent on the corporate knowledge and experience of long-term legislators.
REPUBLICAN
Gregg Schmedes
Age: 39
Lives in: Tijeras
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, electrical and computer engineering, University of Texas, 2004; Doctor of Medicine, Texas Tech University, 2009
Occupation: Surgeon
Relevant experience: State representative, District 22, since 2018.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
New Mexico's COVID response involved major violations of individual liberty and harmed our economy. Shutting down small businesses while large national and multinational corporations remain open is unconscionable. Our students are failing and many sick New Mexicans were deprived of their access to health care. Our governor should have convened a bipartisan task force. We should have been "all in" for the vulnerable while not closing down.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Redistricting unfortunately has been subject to major gerrymandering such as in Senate District 39 and House District 50. Districts should be composed of communities with common goals and interests. Drawing the lines should be based upon population, not party lines.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
This is a simple process. Stop penalizing businesses that operate in N.M. We should finally get with the program, abolish the GRT and go to a sales tax. We must update our laws to end frivolous lawsuits. We should stop allowing unions and large corporations to audit small businesses to death in rural Northern New Mexico.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
I wholeheartedly support term limits.
LIBERTARIAN
John McDivitt
Age: 70
Lives in: Albuquerque
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Michigan State University, 1972
Occupation: Retired naval officer, financial consultant and government contractor
Relevant experience: Oversaw and evaluated actions taken by governments as a financial consultant. County chairman and a past county commissioner candidate in El Paso.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
I believe the governor’s response as been well intentioned but largely unconstitutional. I do not believe the governor can or should decide which businesses are essential. I firmly believe the governor should put out factual information based on the best science available and make recommendations, not mandates.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
The process has never been fair. I propose getting competing local interests out of the way. My solution to redistricting is very simple. Program a computer to make all districts as close to the same in population as possible and as close to square as possible.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I support making our state more small-business and retiree friendly. I also fully support using our state’s greatest assets to the fullest extent possible … our beautiful landscape and incredible water. We should reduce our tax rate to attract people and businesses to New Mexico and abolish the onerous gross receipts tax and replace it with a modest sales tax on nonfood items only and never on market services. The free market will do the rest.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Yes. Despite having an unsalaried legislature, all too often, the same people are in office for far too long.
