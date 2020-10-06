The Overview: This race pits three relative newcomers against one another in what has become an open seat since Jaramillo bested Sen. Richard Martinez in the June primary. The map of the district is big and wide, reaching through Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties. It encompasses close to 50,000 people from a wide background of socioeconomic conditions.
What they say: Jaramillo turns 44 on Election Day, and he sees that as a positive omen. “I hope it’s gonna be a birthday wish come true,” he said. A New Mexico native, the Rio Arriba County commissioner and chief of staff for Los Alamos National Laboratory’s facilities said he has an advantage over his opponents. “If you look at anyone who has any type of public experience as an elected official, I’m the guy.” When Martinez recently urged voters to support Storment, Jaramillo said he was “disappointed, knowing that all these years as a Democrat he was so quick to change party lines at a time when we need passion, empathy and leaders who understand the issues.”
Meanwhile, Weinland — a former employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory who has said he was a Democrat and Republican at different times in his past — said he thinks his position as an outsider on the Libertarian ticket might work to his advantage. He said many voters want to see other political parties make inroads in the Legislature. “I can’t be influenced by one side or the other,” he said. “I’m in a unique position to swing vote from time to time and I will listen to either or both sides.”
Storment did not return several messages by telephone and email. On her Facebook page, she urges voters to “rid New Mexico of the “Good Ol’ Boy” system by electing people for the people. … I am a political outsider who will not fear to take on the career politicians in Santa Fe.”
How the district voted in 2018: For Martinez, who had held the seat since 2001.
Key issues for the district: Jaramillo and Weinland both cite the need to diversify the state economy and improve public education as priorities. Jaramillo said he also wants to find ways to build more affordable housing for district residents. Weinland said he’d work on improving broadband access for hard-to-reach rural communities, which will boost both the potential to draw in new businesses and help students learn from home during the COVID crisis.
The bottom line: Based on recent campaign finance reports, Jaramillo has raised $11,650 and spent some $2,700 of it, while Storment raised $3,657 and spent roughly half. Weinland said he recently raised $425, which was not yet reflected Tuesday on the secretary of state’s website. Jaramillo said he has been using social media and Zoom presentations to reach out to voters almost every evening. “Everything is virtual,” he said.
Meanwhile, Weinland said he invested in a few signs and often stands off U.S. 285 waving them at passing motorists. “A couple of hours standing on the side of the road, I can wave to thousands of people,” he said. “And some of them later say to me, ‘Oh, I saw you standing on the side of the road? What are you running for?’ ”
DEMOCRAT Leo Jaramillo
Age: 43
Lives in: Española
Educational background: Bachelor of Arts, mass communication and journalism, University of New Mexico, 2000; master’s degree, curriculum and instructional leadership, College of Santa Fe, 2003
Occupation: Operations staff manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory
Relevant experience: Elected to the Rio Arriba County Commission and currently serves as commission chairman; middle school teacher, Belen; news writer/producer, KRQE News 13, Albuquerque
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Nearly 25 years ago at the age of 18, I was arrested for DWI as a college freshman attending the University of New Mexico. As a young man away from home for the first time, I took responsibility for my action and sought counseling from a licensed counselor at UNM, and I completed all requirements of the sentence.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
The restrictions the governor enacted “have had tremendous consequences in New Mexico, especially on our small businesses and restaurants”; nonetheless, “a majority of voters approve of her handling of the pandemic, which demonstrates that people are really concerned about their health and the safety of their families.”
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Creating a commission and applying strong map-drawing rules (including protections for communities of interest and people of color as well as a ban on partisan gerrymandering), would be a big win for New Mexicans. Another option is a proposed constitutional amendment, which could create a seven-member citizen commission to draw congressional and state legislative districts and prohibit drawing districts for partisan advantage or to harm the voting strength of certain groups.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
It is important to diversify our economy so that we have stronger sectors — such as technology, agriculture, renewable energy, the legalization of recreational marijuana, etc. — contributing to our economy. Reaching those goals could take a long time but must be acted upon. As a smaller state (in regard to population), New Mexico has the greatest challenge.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Yes.
LIBERTARIAN Lee Weinland
Age: 67
Lives in: Los Alamos
Educational background: Bachelor of Science, mass communications, University of Minnesota at Bemidji, 1975. Also studied business and music.
Occupation: Retired; owned video, photography and audio production business and worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory
Relevant experience: Has done a lot of volunteer and professional work for various organizations. Was part of Governor Gary Johnson’s campaign teams.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Charged and convicted on an illegal substance charge, and served 2½ years probation. Received a full gubernatorial pardon for exemplary behavior and returned all of my citizenship rights in 1998.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Filed personal bankruptcy in 1999 after three years of fighting near-terminal cancer and treatments. I survived both.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
Yes. Though I admire her ability to take charge and be so effective, her response may have been somewhat overly restrictive to the point of damaging many businesses and lives financially. But the upside is that we have one of the country’s lowest infection rates. And another upside that no one has mentioned is that the rate of many of the other infectious diseases that doctors and clinics usually see is down. Nice work, governor!
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Redistricting is necessary in my opinion. It appears there is an unfair skew toward more liberal voters and favors the Democrats, I believe. I would like to see that an independent nonpartisan private sector organization design a computer model to define more equitable voting districts, which could be approved in legislative sessions.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
I have done an assessment of our state’s strengths and weaknesses in regards to business development. We must encourage more science, technology, energy, entertainment, manufacturing and finance businesses to move here. We are good at getting startups and incubator companies, but we need to make it less expensive to do business here and keep it here for good. Our somewhat limited tax incentives need improvement to help encourage companies to stay in New Mexico.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Yes, I support term limits. Being a legislator should not be a career move.
REPUBLICAN Diamantina Prado Storment
Did not provide responses to a questionnaire.
