There’s a three-way race in the Democratic primary for Santa Fe County treasurer, and one latecomer has outstripped the competition when it comes to fundraising.
Deputy treasurer Jennifer “Jenn” Manzanares, longtime financier Lucinda Marker and former state Department of Taxation and Revenue employee Robert Rubin are running to succeed treasurer Patrick Varela, who cannot run again due to term limits. With no Republican or third-party candidates running, the primary winner almost certainly will take the position.
Manzanares said she wants to reach out to those having trouble paying property taxes to prevent delinquency and focus on retention within the office.
She said that would mean providing professional development opportunities to improve customer service but added she doesn't believe the Treasurer's Office needs sweeping reforms.
“I don’t think it would be much in terms of big changes; I think they would be incremental for the technology,” she said. "I think it's going to stay functional like it is now."
While her opponents announced their campaigns in January, Marker said the COVID-19 crisis helped push her into the race.
“I was working for an investment firm in 2008, so I know what it’s like to go through an economic crisis, and I think this one’s going to be worse,” she said, adding her focus would be on safe investments for the county. She said she would lean heavily on her two decades of experience in finance.
She said she would like to create a way for taxpayers to have a real-time look at investments on the treasurer's website.
"If someone wants to see where their $3,000 in property taxes goes, there should be an ongoing report to see: This is where their dollars are invested in today," Marker said.
Marker raised more than $22,060 between April and May. The largest donations were $5,000 from Roy Spence, an advertising executive in Texas, and $2,000 from Edward Gideon, an investment manager in North Carolina.
Marker said they were friends of her late husband, John Tull, a New Mexico lawyer and former prosecutor in Potter County, Texas.
By comparison, Manzanares and Rubin have raised $3,433.24 and $1,750, respectively, according to online campaign documents.
Rubin is running for the position a third time and said his previous history at the county and in state government has prepared him for the job.
“I should have ran for this office eight years ago,” Rubin said. “But now I have more experience than ever.”
He said the economic crunch the COVID-19 situation has put the economy in is going to affect individual taxpayers, who will need payment plans and guidance through financial crisis.
"The key here is to try to work with them to make sure they don’t go three years delinquent — after three years of not paying, their property goes to the state," he said.
