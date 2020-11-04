While Democrats may be more widely known for boosting turnout from communities that don’t show up as reliably on Election Day, this time, Republicans won one of the most competitive congressional races in the country simply by convincing more people to show up to the polls.
Flipping several counties that voted for incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small two years ago and bolstered by a surge in GOP voter turnout, Republican Yvette Herrell pulled off an impressive victory Tuesday night in what was one of the most closely watched races in the general election.
After winning back the fiercely competitive 2nd Congressional District, Herrell, a real estate agent and business owner in Alamogordo, vowed in a statement Wednesday to serve every citizen of the vast Southern New Mexico district, which features rural Republican strongholds and the growing, more liberal city of Las Cruces.
Herrell credits the surge in GOP turnout to interest in the presidential race.
“I think largely we can point to just the excitement on the ground for the presidential election. Certainly that had a lot to do with it,” Herrell said in an interview Wednesday evening. “Trump won the district by 10 [percentage] points in 2016, and carried that margin … in the 2nd Congressional District. The voters down in the 2nd are still very much a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-energy type of a district. Our hard work, our consistency, and hard work and voter turnout really paid off.”
Torres Small pulled off a narrow victory in 2018 when she ran against Herrell the first time. But Republican voter turnout in the district surged by almost 31 percent in 2020 — roughly double the turnout increase among Torres Small’s voters.
State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, who served in the U.S. House for that district for 14 years, said he attributes the spike largely to the tight race between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who has many supporters in the district.
Pearce said Trump supporters did not forget that Torres Small, despite stressing bipartisanship throughout her campaign, voted with fellow House Democrats to impeach the president in 2019.
And despite Torres Small’s denunciation of a comment on oil and gas extraction Biden made during a presidential debate, Republican portrayals of the Democrat as left-wing and in lockstep with Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem to have stuck enough to cost her reelection.
“The impeachment vote probably hurt pretty badly in those [areas],” Pearce said in an interview. “And the whole question on where she stood on the fracking and oil and gas and all that — that I suspect hurt, and those are all kind of pro-life areas, all of them.”
Republican turnout in the district surged from 97,767 in 2018 to 141,227 in 2020, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Turnout was higher for Torres Small, too, but the nearly 16 percent bump for the Democrat compared to 2018 was overshadowed by a nearly 31 percent increase in support for Herrell.
“The Republican counties in the 2nd Congressional District … weren’t turning out as much in 2018,” said University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson. “So what happened is more of them turned out in 2020, and it changed the structure of the electorate enough to affect the outcome.”
Atkeson said she thinks that is likely due to support at the top of the Republican ticket for Trump’s reelection in much of the district.
For example, Eddy County’s turnout was about the same for Torres Small this year as in 2018. But turnout for Herrell increased there from 10,413 to 16,559 — an almost 60 percent boost. Herrell saw similarly significant turnout surges in Chaves, Lea, Valencia, Otero, Luna, Lincoln and Sierra counties.
And while Torres Small saw a boost in Doña Ana County, it wasn’t enough to offset the surge of Republican voters who backed Herrell. The Republican flipped several counties Torres Small won just two years ago: Valencia, Luna and Hidalgo.
But Pearce said that because the district is so competitive, Herrell should expect to be continually campaigning in New Mexico to hang onto her seat. Especially with a plan to draw new district boundaries now that the 2020 census is complete, Republicans fear a shift in the political map could give an edge to Democrats.
“We talked at length this morning, and I told her this is truly one of the 25 toss-up seats in the country. You’ve got 435 seats in Congress, and only 25 of them are competitive,” Pearce said. “Both parties will gerrymander to where people get safe seats, and that’s unfortunate.
“So I told Yvette, ‘Two years from now, you’re gonna face the same problem,’ ” he continued. “ ‘I congratulate you. But if you’re not already today starting to work for two years from now, then you’re already behind.’ ”
Herrell said she wants to get started right away on expanding tax cuts, offering more assistance to small businesses and expanding market competition in the health care industry.
“I’ll just be working hard for the people of New Mexico,” she said. “I’ve always said it’s people over politics, and I have such a heart for serving. My job now is to do what I said I would do, which is represent all the people of the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District.”
During the campaign, Herrell touted her years as a state legislator, business owner, her support for Trump, as well as plans to cut regulations, offer more opportunities in skilled trades and offer an unspecified “middle income tax cut.”
She also stressed her pro-life, pro-gun, Christian credentials and support for finishing Trump’s planned U.S.-Mexico border wall. Herrell is a staunch opponent of the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All,” and she supports cutting more federal regulations, especially for oil and gas workers, upon which Southern New Mexico and the state at large rely.
Torres Small, by contrast, stressed working with Trump to pass federal COVID-19 relief aid for New Mexico, her support for Trump’s trade deals and tried to distance herself from the more progressive elements of the Democratic Party by portraying herself as a moderate who has worked with Republicans and stood up against her own party when it came to policies not favored by the oil and gas industry and efforts to bolster border security.
Despite her campaign’s best efforts — which prominently featured her shooting a rifle in rural New Mexico — Republican attempts to cast her as being in lockstep with Pelosi and Biden seem to have paid off.
She prominently denounced Biden’s statements about fracking during a presidential debate and vowed in a late-October tweet to “continue to stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground.” But the GOP attack likely had an effect, Atkeson said.
Torres Small’s campaign declined an interview Wednesday. In a concession speech, the Democratic congresswoman congratulated Herrell’s victory and expressed gratitude to all of her supporters.
Her campaign said in a statement Torres Small “will continue to find solutions to deliver for New Mexico, which right now means passing another coronavirus relief package. In the future, she’ll continue to seek out ways to forge common ground and lift up communities across southern new Mexico.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.