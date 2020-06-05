Republican candidates in the 3rd Congressional District primary still didn't know Friday night who will face Democratic nominee Teresa Leger Fernandez in the November general election.
Three days after the primary, the race was still too close to call due to a flood of last-minute absentee ballots turned in during an unprecedented election that spurred Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar to request an extension to finish counting votes by Saturday.
By Friday, the count was still not done, and potentially hundreds of votes would need to be added to the online tally Saturday morning, said Alexis Johnson, a 3rd Congressional District GOP primary candidate who was leading longtime Northern New Mexico civil servant Harry Montoya by a slim 1.7 percent margin, only 737 votes.
Salazar said more would be uploaded Saturday but did not say how many.
The winner of the GOP primary and Leger Fernandez will battle for outgoing Rep. Ben Ray Luján's seat.
Johnson's unexpected support came after receiving just 11 percent of delegates' backing at the GOP pre-primary convention, where delegates had overwhelmingly backed Montoya.
Despite lacking financial resources against the well-financed Leger Fernandez and Republicans being outnumbered nearly 2-to-1 in the safe Democratic district, Johnson said she remains optimistic. She said Friday in an interview at the warehouse where the vote count was still underway that she believes she can sway enough moderate Democrats to beat her Democratic opponent in November.
Montoya said much the same earlier this week despite slightly trailing Johnson. He argued he would appeal to the "heart and soul" of New Mexico residents who oppose abortion and want more conservative representation in Congress, although the district has elected only one Republican in its history. But the vote was still so close Friday neither candidate was willing to throw in the towel.
And although she did not know whether it will be her or Montoya who faces Leger Fernandez, that didn't stop Johnson from speculating about how she would fare against the better-financed Democrat, who has the backing of powerful Democratic funds and groups.
“This candidacy right here, it’s a complete foil to the stereotypical Republican," Johnson said. "I’m just gonna be brutally honest with you. Teresa Leger Fernandez is gonna come in hard with identity politics. ‘I’m Teresa Leger Fernandez, the Nuevo México, mucho gusto. Vámanos, ahora es cuando,’ right?" apparently mocking Leger Fernandez, whose campaign slogan has been "Ahora es cuando," or "Now's the time."
Johnson, who said she identifies as Hispanic and Native American, criticized Leger Fernandez for focusing on "identity politics" and the environment rather than jobs and the economy.
The Republican candidate clarified later she didn't intend to mock Leger Fernandez for focusing on her New Mexico and Latina roots during the campaign.
"I was trying to express the exhaustion that people have when you run on the color of someone's skin and the gender. And for the most part, for being a party that expresses equality," she said of Democrats, "they definitely express that they see the color of my skin when I'm talking. They say, ‘You don't look like a Republican.’ So when I say that, you're hearing the frustration and you're hearing the exhaustion from the constant barrage" of focusing on ‘identity.’
"I'm very proud of my culture, my Hispanic culture. I'm very proud of my Spanish language," she added. "I didn't speak it growing up, but I learned it because I found that was important to pass on to my children."
Johnson said she intends to focus on "government overreach," her pro-gun, anti-abortion platform for "traditional New Mexican values," jobs and "how America is being subverted into socialistic principles" in the general election, if she wins the primary.
If the margin between Johnson and Montoya narrows to 0.25 percent, it will trigger an automatic recount and the whole tabulation process will start over.
The historic surge of absentee ballots and distancing measures meant to protect poll workers from contracting the novel coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic led to the delay, said Paul D'Arcy, the absentee board presiding judge overseeing the late counting in a Santa Fe warehouse off Galisteo Road.
Late Friday afternoon and into the early evening, poll workers were furiously inspecting absentee envelopes, opening the ballots and feeding them through a tabulator, with D'Arcy overseeing the whole operation.
Despite D'Arcy's oversight, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce expressed frustration and disbelief over how long it has taken the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office to have election results available to the public.
Pearce alleged Salazar did not provide his Republican poll watchers and challengers with the number of outstanding ballots and claimed without evidence that ballots were not properly sealed or timestamped until Thursday.
“She’s obstructing in something we have a legal right to know and something that could materially affect the outcome of the election," Pearce said, adding that the party does not plan to file a lawsuit.
Salazar responded in an email that she has "afforded all courtesy and provided all information from the Absentee Board's Presiding Judge and Santa Fe County Clerk's staff upon request."
She said "about two dozen ballots" were delivered to a polling place Tuesday, properly logged with the clerk's office and delivered to the election board that night, as required by law.
After that, the ballots were "inadvertently returned to the materials provided from that polling place" instead of being sent to the Absentee Ballot Election Board.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.