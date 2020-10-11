Candidates: David Thomson, D, and Kerry Morris, R.
Overview: Former District Court Judge David Thomson of Santa Fe — appointed to the court in January 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of former Justice Petra Jimenez Maes — is defending his post against challenger Kerry Morris, an Albuquerque attorney.
Key issue: The state Supreme Court recently ordered the creation of a commission to examine issues of racism and gender bias in the state’s judicial system.
Thomson said the issue is an important one, which is why he started a clerkship program for minority judges.
“We need to continue to train our judiciary on implicit and explicit bias by the judiciary or by litigants and teach the judiciary how to intervene, some is training and some is just doing,” he said.
Morris says he’s not sure New Mexico has a problem with those issues. “I’ve never personally encountered a case of racial bias in my nearly 40 years [practicing law],” he said. “That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist ... but I haven’t seen it in my practice. Most of the judges I’ve had to deal with have been very neutral.”
What they say: Thomson said his experience as a state District Court judge makes him the best candidate. If elected, he said he would advocate for a study of the Legislature’s role in determining the funding for the judiciary.
“We are the first interaction with people on many social issues,” Thomson said, noting substance abuse and domestic violence as examples. “We need the flexibility to promote programs that benefit society in general.”
Morris said the fact that he is a “street lawyer” with an open-door office in downtown Albuquerque makes him uniquely equipped to address a wide variety of issue that may come before the court.
“I can bring some solutions,” he said. “I’m an innovator.”
If elected, he said he’d like to see the Supreme Court continue tweaking the rules developed around bond reform.
“It’s an issue that is on everyone’s mind,” he said. “I don’t want to be critical about anything the court has done, but I can say it’s really a problem. … What we are trying to balance here is the rights of the accused and public safety.”
Both candidates expressed a desire to increase legal access in rural areas.
Bottom line: Morris and his three fellow Republican judicial candidates who have pooled their resources on advertising are listed by the secretary of state as the top spenders in judicial races as of Friday, and Morris was at the very top, having spent more than $131,000. About $50,000 of that went to political consultants and another $50,000 went to advertising. Thomson has spent less than $5,000, but his campaign manager said he prefers to spend more money later in the campaign.
DEMOCRAT David Thomson
Age: 51
Occupation: Justice, New Mexico Supreme Court
Lives in: Santa Fe
Education: Wesleyan (Conn.) University, bachelor’s degree, economics and government; Juris Doctorate, University of Denver College of Law.
Relevant experience: Justice on the state Supreme Court, appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Trial court judge in the First Judicial District. Worked as deputy attorney general and as a law clerk for the federal court. Appellate experience both as a judge and as a lawyer. Volunteer on a number of committees to improve the practice of law here and with the American Bar Association. Volunteers as a public school basketball coach.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? I have never filed a personal or business bankruptcy. In someone else’s bankruptcy proceeding I was once listed as a possible creditor.
Policy questions:
1. Pandemic rules have severely curtailed the number of people who can observe jury trials. There is video overflow, but those seats are also limited and often have audio or other problems. Hearings also have experienced technological glitches and require viewers have a computer or phone to observe. Do you think these arrangements satisfy requirements that the court’s proceedings be public? Why or why not?
Our system of justice requires public and press access to court proceedings especially now as we begin jury trials. In fact, we require our trial courts to address public access as part of their jury trial initiation plans. Technology helps, but is not perfect, and improvement is needed. While the rules of professional conduct prohibit me from directly answering the question, I remain committed to improving public and press access to court proceedings.
2. The Supreme Court recently announced the establishment of a commission to study issues related to race and bias in the state’s justice system. Do you believe the court as a whole deals effectively with racial and gender bias? Why or why not?
We must continue to examine and address racial and gender bias in the judicial system. This is why I started a minority judicial clerkship program that places minority students with the court. As a leader in judicial education, I made it a priority that all large scale education programs incorporate lessons on matters of racial and gender equality as identified in the reports issued by the State Bar. Equal justice requires attention to these issues.
3. Are you afraid of getting COVID-19 at your workplace? Why or why not?
As a justice, I work every day to protect the public, staff and judges from exposure to the coronavirus. Our safety protocols are guided by science, facts and best practices recommended by experts in the field. I have continued to work through this crisis. I respect the threat this virus presents and I work hard to mitigate that threat for those that access the justice system. I am not afraid, I am cautious and vigilant.
4. What sets you apart from your opponent?
Especially in this time of COVID-19, what sets me apart is my judicial experience. My qualifications as a Justice have been vetted by a bipartisan commission. I was a trial court judge and worked as Deputy Attorney General. As a Justice, I worked to leverage technology to allow our courts to remain open. I am also committed to equal access to justice and confronting bias in the judicial system. Experience matters more than ever.
REPUBLICAN Kerry Morris
Age: 68
Occupation: Attorney
Lives in: Albuquerque
Education: Bachelor of Science, University of New Mexico; University of New Mexico School of Law, 1981.
Relevant experience: Nearly 40 years of being a lawyer representing thousands of individual, small businesses, insurance companies, plus state agencies. Has handled cases that involve almost all areas of law.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Pandemic rules have severely curtailed the number of people who can observe jury trials. There is video overflow, but those seats are also limited and often have audio or other problems. Hearings also have experienced technological glitches and require viewers have a computer or phone to observe. Do you think these arrangements satisfy requirements that the court’s proceedings be public? Why or why not?
Under the extreme circumstances that, as a society, we are faced with today, I believe that it’s the best we can do for now. The issue is whether to have trials or force people to wait for justice. Hopefully this pandemic will pass quickly and the courts can return to normal order.
2. The Supreme Court recently announced the establishment of a commission to study issues related to race and bias in the state’s justice system. Do you believe the court as a whole deals effectively with racial and gender bias? Why or why not?
I can’t really comment on this. Let’s wait to see what the commission finds and go from there.
3. Are you afraid of getting COVID-19 at your workplace? Why or why not?
No. The virus is serious and a concern for all of us. However, we have taken the appropriately prescribed precautions. Again, it is a question of justice now or justice delayed?
4. What sets you apart from your opponent?
I can’t comment on my opponent. I am a lawyer with nearly 40 years of legal experience representing thousands of clients in almost all areas of the law. I have also owned several small businesses, including two restaurants, vending machines, hovercraft, and I grew up in a small business family (furniture and appliances). This experience is what I will bring with me to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
