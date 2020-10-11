Candidates: Shannon Bacon, D, and Ned Fuller, R.
Overview: In this statewide race for one of two open positions on the New Mexico Supreme Court, former District Court judge Shannon Bacon of Albuquerque — appointed to the court in January 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the late Justice Charles W. Daniels — is defending her post against challenger Ned Fuller, a deputy district attorney from Farmington.
Supreme Court justices, who are paid about $140,000 a year, can be appointed or elected but once appointed must win the next general election to remain on the bench. They serve eight-year terms and must be affirmed by at least 57 percent of voters in retention elections.
Key issue: Bacon, who was selected by her fellow justices to lead the creation of a commission to study race and gender bias in the judicial system, says one of the first steps in that process will be getting judges to understand their own implicit biases. “We’ve got to first analyze ourselves,” she said.
Making sure the composition of the judiciary reflects the state and providing regular education and reeducation on the issue also will be key, she said.
Fuller said he personally has never seen an example of institutionalized racism or gender bias in New Mexico’s courts but said he thinks it is important to guard against the practice or the perception of bias to maintain the public’s trust in the judicial system.
What they say: Both candidates believe their experience makes them the best candidate for the job.
Bacon — who recently led a reformation of the court’s rules regarding adult guardianship — emphasized her decade as a state district judge. Fuller said his experience in both criminal and civil litigation, plus time he spent working as an administrative law judge and director of the New Mexico Workers Compensation Administration, help make him the most well rounded candidate.
Bottom line: Both candidates are using public financing and have had about $188,000 to spend on their campaigns, but they’re taking vastly different approaches to employing that money. According to the New Mexico secretary of state’s website, Bacon had spent about $4,463 as of the first week of September — the bulk of that on campaign consultants and campaign workers’ salaries. Her campaign manager said he advises candidates to purchase more advertising late in the race. Fuller seems to have taken the opposite approach. As of early September he had already spent $127,604 on his campaign, according to the website, with nearly $50,000 of that going to advertising.
REPUBLICAN Ned Fuller
Age: 55
Occupation: Deputy district attorney, San Juan County.
Lives in: Albuquerque
Education: Juris Doctorate, Brigham Young University. Arizona State University, bachelor’s degree, English.
Relevant experience: Serves as a deputy district attorney and also worked as a Cabinet secretary for the state General Services Department. Also worked as director of the state Workers’ Compensation Administration. Worked in private practice for about 13 years. Has coached youth sports, worked with young adults and served as a volunteer at the Bernalillo County Detention Center.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No.
Policy questions:
1. Pandemic rules have severely curtailed the number of people who can observe jury trials. There is video overflow, but those seats are also limited and often have audio or other problems. Hearings also have experienced technological glitches and require viewers have a computer or phone to observe. Do you think these arrangements satisfy requirements that the court’s proceedings be public? Why or why not?
No, but it may be the best we can do. Unfortunately, a number of constitutional rights have been infringed in light of the pandemic. Whether the infringements have violated the constitution under the circumstances is something to which I would give serious and careful consideration. I recognize that we must balance the safety of our community with our constitutional rights but I am concerned that rights once compromised are difficult to recover.
2. The Supreme Court recently announced the establishment of a commission to study issues related to race and bias in the state’s justice system. Do you believe the court as a whole deals effectively with racial and gender bias? Why or why not?
Yes. While I believe that we must do all we can to ensure that our justice system is inclusive and applies the law equally to all, I have not seen evidence of racial or gender bias. Moreover, the makeup of our justice system seems to me to reflect the makeup of our community.
3. Are you afraid of getting COVID-19 at your workplace? Why or why not?
No. My supervisors and the courts have been proactive in accommodating work from home measures including video and telephonic conferencing. I have not known anyone at my workplace who has contracted COVID-19. Finally, I am not in the demographic of people who are at high risk of a serious outcome should I contract COVID-19.
4. What sets you apart from your opponent?
While I respect my opponent, I have experience in criminal and civil law. I have experience as an advocate in private practice, as a judge and as an executive who has drafted statutes, rules and regulations. I have overseen a court system, reducing delays and increasing access to rural communities through the use of video-conferencing. I also feel strongly that a judge should apply the law not rewrite it and do so equally to all.
DEMOCRAT Shannon Bacon
Age: 49
Occupation: Justice, New Mexico Supreme Court
Lives in: Albuquerque
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Creighton University, history; Juris Doctorate, Creighton University School of Law
Relevant experience: Appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2019 after being recommended by a bipartisan Judicial Nominating Commission; served as a District Court judge for almost a decade; served as the court’s presiding civil judge; presided over thousands of cases spanning complex commercial litigation, class actions, adult guardianship and conservatorship cases, real estate and contract disputes, election issues, domestic and children’s court cases and appeals; partner in private law firms with a practice focused on complex litigation and appeals.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No. However, when I was 18 or 19 years old I was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol. The citation was dismissed.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No.
Policy questions:
1. Pandemic rules have severely curtailed the number of people who can observe jury trials. There is video overflow, but those seats are also limited and often have audio or other problems. Hearings also have experienced technological glitches and require viewers have a computer or phone to observe. Do you think these arrangements satisfy requirements that the court’s proceedings be public? Why or why not?
Access to the courts is very important. Whether the proceedings, in the time of COVID-19, satisfy the requirement that proceedings are public is an issue that may come to the Supreme Court. Therefore, the code of judicial conduct prevents me from answering this question directly. COVID-19 makes court proceedings difficult — balancing access to the courts and the need to keep everyone in the courthouse safe. The courts have worked hard to achieve this balance.
2. The Supreme Court recently announced the establishment of a commission to study issues related to race and bias in the state’s justice system. Do you believe the court as a whole deals effectively with racial and gender bias? Why or why not?
The judiciary has work to do to effectively address racial and gender bias. I am the chair of the Supreme Court’s steering committee for the Commission on Equity and Justice. This commission will focus on gathering data about racism and bias in the courts, educating judges and court staff regarding racism and bias, and creating a pipeline for a more diverse judiciary. I look forward to the important work of this commission.
3. Are you afraid of getting COVID-19 at your workplace? Why or why not?
No. The courts have put tremendous effort into creating a safe work environment. These efforts include teleworking where possible, emphasizing social distancing, mandating that everyone in the courthouse wear a face covering, providing ample hand sanitizer, implementing rigorous cleaning schedules, installation of Plexiglas barriers and the like. With these measures the courts have been able to continue operations.
4. What sets you apart from your opponent?
Three things. First, prior to my appointment to the Supreme Court I was vetted and nominated by a bipartisan nominating commission. I went through an extensive interview with the governor and a background check. Second, I have over a decade of experience on the bench addressing thousands of cases that impact hard working New Mexicans, businesses and the economy. Finally, I’ve dedicated the majority of my career to serving the public and the community.
