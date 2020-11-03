A handful of Santa Fe County Democrats walked to victory in unopposed contests Tuesday night.
Incoming Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark, a political and data consultant, had received nearly 56,000 votes by 9 p.m., when all precincts in the county were reporting partial results. Her challenge in the position, she said, will be to sustain high volumes of early voting by mail and in person in future elections.
"With high levels of turnout across the country, I think the clerk's role in the process is more on everyone's mind than years past," Clark said. "Clerk's offices are more and more like [information technology] departments based on data and smart technology. I'll try to use those tools to increase participation every November, not just a presidential year."
Clark won a five-way Democratic primary in June to succeed Geraldine Salazar, who has served two consecutive terms and could not run again because of term limits.
Current Santa Fe County Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Manzanares won a close three-way primary before finalizing her claim to the office's top job with about 56,000 votes late Tuesday night.
Three Santa Fe County commissioners also ran unopposed.
"Certainly a less stressful night than the primary," said Commissioner Hank Hughes, executive director and co-founder of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. "I'm excited about the possibilities for affordable housing and renewable energy. The county has been in good hands for a while, so we're coming into a situation where things are already in good shape."
Hughes, who had received more than 13,700 votes by 9 p.m., has been serving in the position since September, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed him to replace Ed Moreno, who stepped down early, citing health concerns.
Incumbent County Commissioners Anna Hansen and Anna Hamilton won unopposed reelection races Tuesday, with about 9,560 and 13,370 votes, respectively, with partial returns.
